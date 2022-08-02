Was It a ’90s or ’00s Show? (POLL)

Here at TV Insider, we’ve gotten (more than) a bit nostalgic with the launch of Throwback and looking at the Best Shows of the ’90s. But we know that when it came to that as well as our reader bracket, there were some shows missing that caused you to wonder why they weren’t included.

It was simple, based on one of the conditions of the list: Shows had to have aired at least two seasons in the ’90s. And so that meant that some fan-favorites like The Sopranos and The West Wing just didn’t make the cut. But now we’re asking you if you consider shows like that, as well as ones still airing new seasons that premiered in 1999, including Law & Order: SVU (heading into its 24th season) and Family Guy (going into Season 21), a ’90s or ’00s show.

Angel

A spinoff of Buffy the Vampire Slayer (which was #1 on our List of Best ’90s Shows), David Boreanaz’s vampire with a soul and friends save people in Los Angeles from supernatural threats. Over its five seasons, airing from 1999 to 2004, it also starred Charisma Carpenter, Amy Acker, James Marsters, J. August Richards, and Alexis Denisof.

Family Guy

The animated comedy follows the lives of the Griffin family, and while it was briefly canceled (and off air from 2003-2005), it has aired 20 seasons so far since it premiered in 1999. The voice cast includes Seth MacFarlane, Alex Borstein, Seth Green, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, Patrick Warburton, and Arif Zahir.

Futurama

The animated sci-fi sitcom follows a professional slacker cryogenically frozen for 1,000 years who then works at a delivery company. Seven seasons, including a revival, aired from 1999 to 2013, and more is coming to Hulu. Its voice cast included Billy West, Katey Sagal, John DiMaggio, Tress MacNeille, Maurice LaMarche, Lauren Tom, Phil LaMarr, and David Herman.

Law & Order: SVU

Since premiering in 1999, fans have watched the SVU squad investigate crimes of sexual assault, child abuse and domestic violence. Its cast has included Mariska Hargitay, Christopher Meloni (now on his own spinoff, Organized Crime), Ice T, Richard Belzer, Dann Florek, Stephanie March, BD Wong, Kelli Giddish, Peter Scanavino, and many more.

The Sopranos

James Gandolfini’s New Jersey-based Italian-American mobster tries balancing family life and leading a criminal organization. It aired six seasons from 1999 to 2007. It also starred Lorraine Bracco, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, Dominic Chianese, Steven Van Zandt, Tony Sirico, Robert Iler, and Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

SpongeBob Squarepants

The animated comedy follows the titular character and his friends’ adventures in a fictional underwater city. It first premiered in 1999 and has had film and TV show spinoffs, plus is still releasing new episodes. Its voice cast includes Tom Kenny, Bill Fagerbakke, Rodger Bumpass, Clancy Brown, Mr. Lawrence, Jill Talley, Carolyn Lawrence, Mary Jo Catlett, and Lori Alan.

The West Wing

The political drama follows the lives of those in a fictitious Democratic administration. It aired seven seasons from 1999 to 2006. Its cast included Rob Lowe, Moira Kelly, Dulé Hill, Allison Janney, Richard Schiff, John Spencer, Bradley Whitford, Martin Sheen, Janel Moloney, Stockard Channing, Joshua Malina, Mary McCormack, Jimmy Smits, Alan Alda, and Kristin Chenoweth.