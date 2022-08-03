‘Married at First Sight’: 6 Key Moments From ‘Everything Whale Be Okay’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Married at First Sight, Season 15, Episode 5, “Everything Whale Be Okay.”]

Married at First Sight Season 15 continues as the couples enter honeymoon mode in “Everything Whale Be Okay.”

As the first four pairs to wed are getting to know each other, the delayed fifth couple is just saying “I do” before heading to Puerto Vallarta. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the illuminating installment so beware of spoilers ahead.

Waking Up on the Honeymoon

Kicking the episode off are the four pairs — Nate and Stacia, Miguel and Lindy, Alexis and Justin, and Krysten and Mitch. The first pair to wake up together are Nate and Stacia, who enjoy breakfast in the hot tub and things get a little steamy. She admits that after showering together the night before, she’s intrigued about where their physical relationship could go. Meanwhile, Nate is eager to progress their intimacy a bit.

As for Lindy and Miguel, they wake up in a blissful state and chat about his snoring the night before. Things turn more serious when she discusses her past relationship and engagement. She admits that she’s afraid he won’t catch feelings for her, and he doesn’t do too much to reassure her that he will as he remains uncertain.

Excursions

Nate and Stacia go four-wheeling together on trails around their resort and while things start off good, he becomes distracted by his cell phone to the point that he falls far behind Stacia’s pace. When he finally catches up, she tells him that it felt like they were doing the activity separately and she hopes it doesn’t become a habit.

Justin and Alexis enjoy a horseback riding activity on the beach, and they’re entirely blissed out as they kiss and hug and she talks about falling hard for him. While he’s pleased, she’s scared because it means that the same person can crush you if they so choose.

Mitch and Krysten go paddleboarding and despite the windy and choppy water conditions, they make the best of it. She compliments him on his passion for the environment once they’re sitting and relaxing afterward, but behind the scenes, she’s slightly frustrated by their slow pace, admitting that she’s desperate for some kind of physical affection, even if it’s minimal.

Miguel and Lindy unwind at a spa where they swim in the therapeutic pools and talk about consummating their relationship. Lindy is reluctant, saying that it means a lot to her to sleep with someone and it needs to mean something, Miguel’s of the mindset that they just need to get it over with so they can keep moving forward.

Solo Dinners

The couples on vacay go on a few date nights while in paradise, and Lindy and Miguel are first to their table, chatting about their pasts. He opens up about growing up with his divorced parents, sharing how he grew up in New York before moving to Puerto Rico, where he learned to speak Spanish. Miguel gets candid about growing up with a mom who had schizophrenia and how that impacted him. Likewise, Lindy talks about her parents’ messy divorce and how she formed her view of healthy relationships when she stayed at one of her boyfriend’s parents’ houses.

Alexis and Justin have a candid conversation at their dinner as she opens up about her growing feelings and how she’s scared to wrap them all up in her husband. Justin isn’t scared though, and he even says he loves Alexis. She’s not quite ready to say it back yet, and he’s fine with it because he claims he can see her love for him in her eyes.

At Stacia and Nate’s dinner, she brings up the fact that her mother mentioned he filed for bankruptcy, and he explains that it isn’t a problem anymore, but it definitely feels like a red flag for her. Considering this, she asks him to agree to a postnup and if he doesn’t, then they can’t move forward in the marriage. Ultimately, he agrees and sees it as an opportunity to build trust with Stacia. They don’t exactly see eye-to-eye when it comes to kids though, as she reveals she wants them within a year whereas he was thinking closer to two or three years from now.

Mitch’s Indecision

In an unusual twist of events, Mitch calls home to his brother for some advice, admitting that he’s not exactly feeling a spark between him and Krysten physically. Mitch’s brother reassures him that the attraction can be built over time, he just has to trust the process. When it’s time for dinner with Krysten, Mitch admits that he’s struggling with physical attraction and is extremely apologetic. She’s shocked and slightly hurt, but appreciates his honesty and says they’ll work on improving things together.

Despite some hurdles, the duo ends their day by enjoying some chocolate-covered strawberries poolside with champagne under the moon and stars. She admits that his indifference towards her is tough, but Krysten is willing to work with Mitch if he’s willing to work with her. The exchange supposedly re-motivates Mitch in the marriage, as he tells the cameras between spending time with Krysten.

The next day, Krysten acknowledges some of the improvements that she and Mitch have made in their physical relationship and notes that she’s willing to go slower for him as long as he occasionally voices his attraction for her. She does pose one ultimatum as well, telling Mitch if they don’t have sex or there isn’t an “I love you” between them by Decision Day, she will ask for a divorce. In other words, the clock is ticking.

Morgan & Binh’s Journey

Morgan and Binh finally say “I do,” after a delayed journey to the altar due to an untimely Covid diagnosis on his end. Following their ceremony (which was shown in last week’s episode), the newlyweds chat and take some photos with friends and family. As the festivities continue, they meet each other’s families. Both sets of in-laws ask about grandchildren and whether or not their new family member wants them. Binh and his parents are eager to grow their family, and although Morgan’s mom mentions that her daughter wasn’t sure she wanted to be a mom, she wasn’t entirely opposed to the idea.

Things turn a little more steamy when friends ask about the wedding night plans, and Binh says he’s willing to take Morgan’s lead, whatever she’s comfortable with. Carrying on with their celebration, Morgan and Binh partake in the usual traditions, including cutting the cake together. Once they turn in for the night, they take in their newlywed suite, which features a bowl of condoms that they joke about before putting their pajamas on and climbing into bed.

The next morning it’s Binh’s birthday and Morgan surprises him with cupcakes in bed, which he appreciates. When there’s a knock at the door, they open it to find their honeymoon basket, which informs them about their stay in Puerto Vallarta. They quickly pack and head to the airport.

Group Meet

Once Morgan and Binh finally arrive in Puerto Vallarta, they gather with the other couples for a cocktail and enjoy a group excursion. While some of them go paddleboarding from the party boat they’re floating on, others sit and chat. Stacia tells the girls the reason she took Nate’s last name: She never really knew her dad so that never had much meaning to her. Alexis then makes a comment about how she changed her name despite knowing who her dad is, and it makes Stacia slightly emotional.

Ultimately, it’s a small blip in the girls’ conversation as Alexis shares that she’s scared about the fact that Justin already said “I love you.” On the flip side, Justin tells the men about his “I love you” and how he doesn’t mind waiting a while for Alexis to say it back. Meanwhile, Miguel tells the men that he wants to take things further with Lindy than he has so far, but only time will tell. Morgan tells the girls she’s happy with Binh, but he’s nervous about the kids’ conversation considering what his parents’ expectation is versus her plans. And Mitch tells the men that things are moving slowly but surely with Krysten, who remains mum around the girls.

Stay tuned for what’s on the horizon as the honeymoon continues in next week’s Married at First Sight.

Married at First Sight, Season 15, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Lifetime