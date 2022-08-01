In Peacock’s upcoming dramedy, Everything I Know About Love, the central love story is that between childhood best friends — bur will one of them getting into a relationship change everything?

The streaming service has dropped the official trailer and key art for Everything I Know About Love, starring Emma Appleton, Bel Powley, Marli Siu, Aliyah Odoffin, Connor Finch, Jordan Peters, and Ryan Bown, and it’s all about how messy life can get. As the tagline on the key art (below) reads, they’re “Flourishing. Failing. Figuring it out.”

For childhood best friends Maggie and Birdy and their mates from university, Amara and Nell, there are bad dates, heartaches, and humiliations coming as the four move into a London house-share in 2012.

While the trailer begins with the fun of the girls going out their first Friday night in the house, the drama comes when Birdy gets a boyfriend. “Nothing will change,” she tells Maggie, who knows that’s exactly what “people say when everything’s changing.”

Then there’s the matter of how much their friendship should change as they face life in their 20s. “You have always been my most important person,” Maggie says, but “I don’t know if we should be that to each other anymore,” Birdy admits. Watch the trailer below for more about the friends and flatmates.

Everything I Know About Love is inspired by the bestselling Dolly Alderton memoir and will begin streaming on Thursday, August 25. Alderton serves as creator, writer, and executive producer. Also executive producing are Surian Fletcher-Jones, Eric Fellner, and Tim Bevan for Working Title Television, and Jo McClellan for the BBC. China Moo-Young and Julia Ford are directors. Simon Maloney is a producer. The series is produced by Working Title Television, which is part of Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Everything I Know About Love, Series Premiere, Thursday, August 25, Peacock