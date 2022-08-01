‘Grey’s Anatomy’: Caterina Scorsone Shares Excitement Over Season 19 Premiere Script

Caterina Scorsone, who plays Dr. Amelia Shepherd in ABC‘s Grey’s Anatomy, has read the script for the premiere of the upcoming 19th season, and she is excited to get things rolling.

Taking to social media on Sunday, July 31, Scorsone tweeted that she was “Memorizing lines for #1901,” referencing the Season 19 premiere, which is set to air Thursday, October 6. “It’s here. There will be updates,” she continued. “The classic cast is ready and revving. The new cast additions are exciting and gorgeous. Inside and out. Here we go.”

As announced in recent weeks, five new first-year surgical residents will be joining Grey Sloan Memorial this fall, played by Harry Shum Jr., Adelaide Kane, Alexis Floyd, Niko Terho, and Midori Francis. Their arrival comes after the hospital’s teaching program was disbanded and ordered to rebuild in the Season 18 finale.

Shum Jr. is set to play the generous but competitive Daniel “Blue” Kwan, a brilliant resident who is described as “sharp-witted and impatient.” Meanwhile, Kane stars as Jules Millin, who was raised by drug-addicted artists/hippies and somehow became the only grown-up in her family.

Floyd, who is coming off a breakout role in Netflix’s Inventing Anna, will portray Simone Griffin, a whip-smart, high-achiever from Seattle who never wanted to work at Grey Sloan due to a painful history with the hospital. Finally, Terho plays out-to-prove-himself surgeon Lucas Adams and Francis stars as Mika Yasuda, a middle child from a large family who is used to being overlooked and underestimated.

The Emmy-winning series was renewed for a 19th season back in January 2022, with the show’s lead star, Ellen Pompeo, agreeing to return.

Grey’s Anatomy, Season 19 Premiere, Thursday, October 6, 9/8c, ABC