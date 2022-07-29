Magnolia Network Renews ‘Art in Bloom’ and ‘Restored’

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Network is loading up its upcoming slate with new seasons of Art in Bloom with Helen Dealtry and Restored by Brett Waterman, in addition to three brand new cooking and renovation series.

As reported by Variety, Art in Blood will return for a third season, while Restored will be back for Season 7. Both series are expected to premiere in the coming months. Meanwhile, coming this fall are new shows Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia, La Pitchoune: Cooking in France, and Weekend Makeover with DIY expert Jenni Yolo.

Big Sky Kitchen with Eduardo Garcia follows the Montana-based chef as he guides viewers in preparing meals inspired by his Latin and Jewish heritage, using fresh, locally-sourced ingredients. The series has been picked up for six half-hour episodes from Linguine Productions.

La Pitchoune: Cooking in France is a docuseries from Citizen that revolves around four friends running a cooking school in the former home of the late great cook Julia Child. The seven-episode series highlights the students that travel from around the world to the kitchen where Child cooked and wrote some of her most famous recipes.

Finally, Weekend Makeover is a nine-episode series from RIVR Media that sees DIY expert Yolo attempting to refresh a space in the home of a family member, client, or friend over the course of a weekend.

The new series join the previously announced Recipe Lost and Found, The Art of Vintage, Capturing Home, Rental Redo, Diary of an Old Home, and Baked in Tradition, all of which are set to premiere in August. The Magnolia Network will also air new seasons of In With the Old and Bargain Mansions, also scheduled to air next month.