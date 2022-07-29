Apple TV+ Releases Trailer for New Peanuts Special ‘Lucy’s School’ (VIDEO)

The Peanuts gang is celebrating educators in a new original special, Lucy’s School, set to premiere on Apple TV+ on Friday, August 12.

Based on Charles M. Schulz’s classic Peanuts comic strip, Lucy’s School is described a “love letter to teachers” and “an appreciation of the impact a teacher can have on a child.” It is set to explore the fear of change and highlight how Lucy, supported by her friends, faces and overcomes her own fears and anxieties.

The story will see the Peanuts crew anxious about starting a new school in the fall, which inspires Lucy to start her own school instead. However, teaching isn’t as easy as it sounds, and Lucy faces many obstacles as she tries to impart wisdom to her students.

Produced for Apple TV+ by Peanuts and WildBrain, the special is directed by Raymond S. Persi (It’s the Small Things, Charlie Brown) and written by Craig Schulz, Bryan Schulz, and Cornelius Uliano. The latter three will also executive produce alongside Paige Braddock, Josh Scherba, Stephanie Betts, Amir Nasrabadi, and Anne Loi. It is produced by James Brown and Timothy Jason Smith.

However, that’s not the only new Peanuts content coming to the streamer on August 12. Through its partnership with WildBrain, Apple TV+ will also be airing new episodes of The Snoopy Show Season 2. The first season debuted on February 5, 2021, becoming the second Peanuts animated series produced for the streamer, following Snoopy in Space. Season 2 premiered with the first half on March 11, 2022.

The award-winning slate of original films and series for kids and families on Apple TV+ also includes the recently premiered El Deafo, Best Foot Forward, Lovely Little Farm, “Duck & Goose, Pinecone and the Pony, Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock, and Harriet the Spy from The Jim Henson Company.

Lucy’s School, Premiere, Friday, August 12, Apple TV+

The Snoopy Show, Season 2 continues, Friday, August, 12, Apple TV+