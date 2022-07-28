9 Fancams of ’90s Shows to Make You Want to Rewatch
The ’90s might be behind us, but we’ll never stop thinking about our favorite TV characters from the decade. Plus, we didn’t have fancam technology available at the time. Below, we gathered some of our favorite fan edits of our favorite shows of the ’90s. Spoilers (and some NSFW audio) ahead!
- Ted Danson’s Sam and Shelley Long’s Diane on Cheers are the ultimate will they/won’t they couple.
@sitcomicons Sam and Diane > every other tv couple #Cheers #SamandDiane #ShelleyLong #TedDanson #somethingstupid #fyp #foryou ♬ Somethin’ Stupid – Frank Sinatra & Nancy Sinatra
- Oh, Faith (Eliza Dushku) and Buffy (Sarah Michelle Gellar). What could have been!
@dvmiurge I had to exorcise my Fuffy phase, I’m sorry for this #buffysummers #buffysummersedit #faithlehane #faithlehaneedit #fuffy #fuffyedit #FilmTeyvatIslands #buffythevampireslayer #buffythevampireslayeredit #buffytok #btvs #btvsedit ♬ All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version) (From The Vault) – Taylor Swift
- On That ’70s Show, Topher Grace’s Eric Forman and his family took in his best friend Danny Masterson’s Hyde when the teen’s home life fell apart. He even continued to live there when (spoiler alert!) Eric moved to Africa after Season 7.
@subtlesexualities their song FR !!! #that70sshow #that70sshowedit #t70sshow #t70sedit #ericforman #ericformanedit #stevenhyde #stevenhydeedit #hydeman ♬ seven – Taylor Swift
- Julia Louis-Dreyfus won an Emmy award in 1996 for her role in Seinfeld as Elaine Benes. You can see why in this edit!
@alienfilmss best girl #seinfeld #elainebenes #elainebenesedit #seinfeldedit #julialouisdreyfus #sitcomedit ♬ original sound – a
- The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’s Will (Will Smith) and Ashley (Tatyana Ali) were supportive cousins to supportive siblings representation. And watching the time pass all at once in this TikTok? Heartwarming!
@throwbacktvs Ashley and Will’s relationship was underrated…. #freshprince #freshprinceofbelair #willsmith #ashley #throwback #90sthrowback #AmazonVirtualTryOn #MakeASplash ♬ Count on Me – Bruno Mars
- Boy Meets World’s comic relief character Eric, played by Will Friedle, and Shawn (Rider Strong)’s brother Jack, played by Matthew Lawrence, were best friends and roommates in the later seasons of the ABC series. There are more #Jeric fancams out there than you might expect! We especially like this one, set to audio from Netflix’s Heartstopper.
@boymeetseditss it’s weird that i associate heartstopper with jeric #jackhunter #ericmatthews #jackanderic #ericandjack #jeric #boymeetsworld #heartstopper #fyp #foryoupage #Totinos425 #onlyinmycalvins ♬ original sound – Eric matthews <3
- In Buffy the Vampire Slayer Season 3 Episode 6 “Band Candy,” our trusted Watcher, Anthony Head’s Giles, eats cursed candy that forces him to behave like his teenage self. The result? A fan favorite iteration of Giles letting loose.
@sunnydalesummer This was requested y’all I SWEAR! But also lowkey…. #buffythevampireslayeredit #btvs #btvsedit #rupertgiles #rupertgilesedit #anthonystewarthead #buffythevampireslayer #buffyedit ♬ We Not Humping – Remix – Monaleo & Flo Milli
- The X-Files’ Fox Mulder, played by David Duchovny, and Dana Scully, played by Gillian Anderson, have been through so much together across nine seasons, two movies, and two MORE seasons.
@spooky_gillovny No one does hurt/comfort like them <3 scp-scplogoless #xfiles #xfilesedit #davidduchovny #thexfiles #thexfilesedit #gillovny #msr #foxmulder #mulderandscully #foxmulderedit #danascullyedit #gilliananderson #gillianandersonedit #danascully #mulderandscullyedit #hurtcomfort ♬ original sound – Spooky🛸
- Last but not least, Matthew Perry’s Chandler and Courteney Cox’s Monica invented Friends-to-lovers. Get it?
@gayformonicageller I can do so Manet #dejavu ‘s with them <3 #viral #fyp #friends #monicageller #chandlerbing #rachelgreen #joeytribbiani #phoebebuffay #rossgeller #fypシ ♬ original sound – 90s sunglasses 😎