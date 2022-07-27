‘Rick and Morty’ Sets Season 6 Premiere at Adult Swim

Get ready to “get schwifty” because the beloved animated grandfather-grandson duo is heading back to TV screens as Rick and Morty sets a Season 6 premiere at Adult Swim.

In a hilarious social media announcement, the Rick and Morty Twitter page teased, “Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th.” The statement was accompanied by an image of main characters Rick Sanchez and Morty Smith (both voiced by co-creator Justin Roiland) baring their stomachs which are adorned with six-pack abs.

Ripped and ready – Season 6 coming September 4th pic.twitter.com/RfvA1x5ELj — Rick and Morty (@RickandMorty) July 27, 2022

For those less familiar with the animated favorite, Rick and Morty is an Emmy-winning series following sociopathic genius scientist Rick as he drags his inherently timid grandson Morty along on some insanely dangerous adventures across the universe.

Living with his daughter Beth’s (Sarah Chalke) family, Rick also drags her, his son-in-law Jerry (Chris Parnell), and granddaughter Summer (Spencer Grammer) along with Morty on intergalactic escapades for viewers to enjoy. Co-created by Roiland and Community‘s Dan Harmon, the pair serve as executive producers on the hit.

Debuting in 2013, Rick and Morty‘s popularity has only continued to grow year by year and its influence has been felt in various ways, including at McDonald’s which brought back its retired Szechuan Sauce after the show repeatedly name-dropped the condiment. And following the show’s third season, Adult swim ordered 70 more episodes of the series.

Most seasons have been 10 episodes and taking that into consideration, even if Season 6 has that many, there are still 40 more episodes to be seen on the horizon beyond it. Stay tuned for more news on Season 6 as we approach the September premiere date and catch up on Seasons 1 through 5 now on HBO Max.

Rick and Morty, Season 6 Premiere, Sunday, September 4, Adult Swim