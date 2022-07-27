It’s time for Gabby Windey’s first solo group date on The Bachelorette in the August 1 episode, and TV Insider has an exclusive first look.

The sneak peek begins with Gabby in a boxing ring, and she’s excited about what’s coming. “This is my first group date alone, where they’re all my boyfriends,” she says. And the goal of this outing is to see if her group of men have what it takes to really fight for her love.

When the men join her, she greets them before explaining, “Today, we’re actually going to be practicing the art of French boxing, or savate.” (It’s a French kickboxing combat sport that uses the hands and feet as weapons, combining elements of English boxing with graceful kicking techniques.)

“I’m seeing men fight for me in their subtle and different ways, and I think I’m worth fighting for,” Gabby remarks. Watch the sneak peek above to see how the guys do in the ring. Who’s ready to show off? Who’s a competitors hoping to be noticed? Who wants Gabby to see how serious he is?

Prior to the premiere of the 19th season, which also features Rachel Recchia as the other Bachelorette, Gabby told TV Insider she’s looking for “someone who is intelligent, curious about the world and has a good sense of humor!”

Also coming up in this episode, Gabby and Rachel’s men board the Virgin Voyages Valiant Lady, setting sail across Europe on their journey to find love. They start off in Paris, France, where two men join the leading ladies on an unforgettable rainy-day adventure in the city of love where Gabby and her date shop for berets in the district of Montmartre, and Rachel and her guy learn the art of French crêpes near Notre Dame. While Gabby’s on her group date the next day, Rachel and her group of guys make a surprise visit and cheer them on from the sidelines. Later, Rachel and her suitors head to a majestic castle for a lesson in the art of romance, where one man’s vulnerability earns him a private dinner.

Then, at the cocktail party, Meatball reveals some damning information about one of his housemate’s vulgar comments about the Bachelorettes, leading Rachel to take matters into her own hands.

