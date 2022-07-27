Netflix Releases Trailer For Documentary on Software Pioneer John McAfee (VIDEO)

The late computer programmer and businessman John McAfee, who invented the McAfee Anti-Virus software, is set to be the subject of a premium Netflix documentary.

As seen in the new trailer (watch below), the documentary charts the movements of McAfee after he went on the run amid a homicide investigation into the murder of his neighbor Gregory Faull. The infamous software mogul invited a camera crew to film him while he attempted to evade the authorities. He was eventually arrested and faked two heart attacks to buy time for his lawyers to file appeals.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee comes from Curious Films, the company behind Reclaiming Amy, the documentary about the late singer Amy Winehouse. It features exclusive access to hundreds of hours of previously unseen footage and in-depth accounts from those who knew McAfee best.

As seen in the teaser, the cameras follow McAfee as he hops international borders, travels deep into the Belizean rainforest, journies up river into Guatemala and through the Bahamas on a boat loaded with guns, drugs, and alcohol.

“Running with the Devil has been 10 years in the making,” said Curious Co-Founder Dov Freedman (via Deadline), describing it as a “stranger-than-fiction story like no other, about a powerful man who lived his real life like it was a high-octane Hollywood movie.”

McAfee ultimately returned to the United States in 2013 while still wanted in Belize for questioning regarding the murder. He was later arrested in Spain over U.S. tax evasion charges, which claimed McAfee had failed to file income taxes over a four-year period. On 23 June 2021, he was found dead in his prison cell due to an apparent suicide by hanging; his death ignited several conspiracy theories about the possibility that he was murdered.

Running with the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee, Premieres, Wednesday, August 24, Netflix