Get ready to fall in love with the game again with A League of Their Own.

Prime Video has released the official trailer for its upcoming series, giving a nod to the original 1992 film that inspired it and showing off the new characters and their journeys. The new video introduces the women dreaming of playing professional baseball, teasing who’s going to be the most competition and who’s the most impressive, as well as their rules off the field (a curfew of 10 p.m., no smoking or drinking, and no pants).

As Max (Chanté Adams) puts it, “I’m a pitcher, and you need me.” (How true that is.) And since everyone on the team has to have a job at the factory (“any job?” she checks), she goes to get one. Watch the trailer above for a peek at the baseball action, players’ relationships, and much more.

All eight episodes of A League of Their Own drop at once, on Friday, August 12 on Prime Video. The series evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall’s classic and widens the lens for a story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball, both inside the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League and outside of it. It follows Carson (Abbi Jacobson), Max, and a new ensemble of sharp and hilarious characters as they carve their paths toward the field, along the way finding their teams and themselves.

In addition to Jacobson and Adams, A League of Their Own stars D’Arcy Carden as Greta, Gbemisola Ikumelo as Clance, Roberta Colindrez as Lupe, Nick Offerman as Dove, Saidah Arrika Ekulona as Toni, Kate Berlant as Shirley, Kendall Johnson as Gary, Kelly McCormack as Jess, Alex Désert as Edgar, Priscilla Delgado as Esti, Aaron Jennings as Guy, Molly Ephraim as Maybelle, Melanie Field as Jo, and Dale Dickey as Beverly.

The series is from Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television, in association with Field Trip Productions. It is co-created and executive produced by Will Graham and Jacobson. Field Trip’s Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff also serve as executive producers. Jamie Babbit directed the pilot and is an executive producer. The series is based on the motion picture screenplay by Lowell Ganz and Babaloo Mandel and based on a story by Kim Wilson and Kelly Candaele.

