‘A League of Their Own’ Sets Premiere Date, Reveals First Teaser (VIDEO)

Amazon Prime Video has set an August 12 premiere date for its upcoming series A League of Their Own, based on Penny Marshall’s classic 1992 sports comedy film of the same name.

The announcement came in a first look teaser (watch below), which sees the new cast of characters beginning to bond as teammates in the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League. Set to Stevie Nicks’ song “Edge of Seventeen,” the trailer shows the group practicing their baseball skills, sharing beers, and getting into scuffles with their coach.

Co-created by Will Graham and Abbi Jacobson, who also stars, the series is set in 1943 and revolves around the formation of a World War II-era women’s professional baseball team. The story follows the league and its players “as they fight to keep it alive through close games, injuries, sexual awakenings, and road trips across a rapidly changing U.S.”

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The cast also includes Chanté Adams, D’Arcy Carden, Roberta Colindrez, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Kelly McCormack, and Priscilla Delgado as her teammates. Nick Offerman plays the team’s manager, while Rosie O’Donnell, who played one of the Rockford Peaches in the original movie, is slated for a guest star appearance in the first season.

The All-American Girls Professional Baseball League was formed in 1943 as the United States entered World War II. The concept came from several major league baseball executives who wanted to keep baseball in the public eye while the majority of male players had been drafted. The league ran until 1954, with the Rockford Peaches winning a league-best four championships.

Marshall’s A League of Their Own was a critical and commercial success, grossing over $132.4 million worldwide. It starred Tom Hanks, Geena Davis, Madonna, Lori Petty, Jon Lovitz, David Strathairn, Garry Marshall, Bill Pullman, and the previously mentioned O’Donnell, who received huge praise for her performance.

The new series is executive produced by Jacobson and Graham alongside Hailey Wierengo and Desta Tedros Reff. Jamie Babbit directed the first episode. Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television co-produce the series.

A League of Their Own, Season Premiere, August 12, Prime Video