Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 25-31.

Streaming fans have a lot to look forward to this week, especially the new Peacock mystery topping our list this week, The Resort (July 28), starring Cristin Milioti and William Jackson Harper as a couple caught up in a bizarre cold case while on an anniversary trip. Over on Prime Video, in Paper Girls (July 29), four girls are out on their delivery route when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers. On HBO Max, there’s a new group being terrorized by “A” on Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin (July 28), 20 years after tragedy struck involving their mothers.

Also on HBO Max on July 28, Harley Quinn returns, and Kaley Cuoco’s titular character and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) are together and ready to transform Gotham into an Eden paradise. Meanwhile on Netflix, Neil Patrick Harris’ character must explore the dating world after a bad breakup in Uncoupled (June 29).

Elsewhere, City on a Hill returns for its third season (July 31 on Showtime), and Jackie Rohr (Kevin Bacon) now runs security for a wealthy family, while ADA Decourcy Ward (Aldis Hodge) sees an opportunity to finally rip out the machinery perpetuating a broken criminal justice system. Plus, the final episodes of Better Call Saul (#6 last week) continue (July 25 on AMC), with a new player in the game.

Returning to the list from last week are: Westworld (was #10), What We Do in the Shadows (was #14), and The Bachelorette (was #15).