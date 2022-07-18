It’s been two years since Harley Quinn released new episodes (when it was on DC Universe), and when it returns for Season 3 on July 28 (now on HBO Max), it’ll be 16 days since Kaley Cuoco’s titular character and Poison Ivy (Lake Bell) got together.

While Harley’s focused on that when the new trailer begins, Ivy’s attention is on something much more important: “Who’s flying this plane?” Harley says it’s on autopilot, but it turns out, she’s wrong. “This is why we make a great team: you with your brains, and me with …” she notes, waiting for Ivy to fill that in. Ivy eventually tells her her hair looks really good.

When Harley and Ivy return to Gotham, they do so with a plan. “We’re gonna terraform Gotham, reclaiming every inch from humans,” Ivy announces.

Also with plans for Gotham: The Joker (Alan Tudyk). “Attention, Gotham! I’ve had it with your s**t! I’m both a maniacal force of nature and want universal healthcare, so I’m running for mayor!” he reveals.

Watch the Red Band trailer below for more of the craziness from the adult-animated comedy.

Harley Quinn premieres its third season on Thursday, July 28, with the first three episodes. One episode then drops weekly through September 15. Wrapping up their “Eat. Bang! Kill. Tour,” Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy return to Gotham as the new power couple of DC villainy. Along with their ragtag crew — King Shark (Ron Funches), Clayface (Tudyk), Frank the Plant (JB Smoove) — “Harlivy” strives to become the best version of themselves while also working towards Ivy’s long desired plan of transforming Gotham into an Eden paradise.

Season 3’s voice cast also includes Matt Oberg (Kite Man), Christopher Meloni (Commissioner Gordon), Andy Daly (Two-Face), Diedrich Bader (Batman/Bruce Wayne), James Adomian (Bane), Sanaa Lathan (Selina Kyle), Briana Cuoco (Batgirl/Barbara Gordon), and Harvey Guillen (Nightwing).

The series is based on characters from DC and produced by Delicious Non-Sequitur Productions and Yes, Norman Productions in association with Warner Bros. Animation. The series was developed by Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker and Dean Lorey. Serving as executive producers are Halpern, Schumacker, Cuoco, Sam Register, Jessica Goldstein, and Chrissy Pietrosh.

Harley Quinn, Season 3 Premiere, Thursday, July 28, HBO Max