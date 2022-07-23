If You Liked That, Watch This! New Shows Like ‘Stranger Things,’ ‘White Lotus’ & More

It’s a tale (almost) as old as time: You just finished watching a show you couldn’t get enough of, and you want to watch something in the same vein instead of just rewatching Outlander for the seventh time. (Just me?) Well, look no further.

From movie musicals to dark comedies and sci-fi, we’ve broken down three streaming movies/shows you may have enjoyed paired with what you should watch next, with all of the recommendations premiering at the end of July.

Check out the breakdown, below, and enjoy your next streaming favs.

If you liked: Dear Evan Hansen on HBO

You may like: Not Okay on Hulu

This film plays like more of a satire as a young woman (Zoey Deutch) fakes an Instagram-ready trip to Paris for some social media attention and gets that and more when a tragedy occurs at the exact place and time she was “there.”

Not Okay, Original Film, Premieres Friday, July 29, Hulu

If you liked: Stranger Things on Netflix

You may like: Paper Girls on Prime Video

A tight quartet of 1980s teens (including Sofia Rosinsky and Riley Lai Nelet) goes on a high-stakes personal journey after a collision with time travelers sends them to a different era in this sci-fi series based on the popular comics.

Paper Girls, Series Premiere, Friday, July 29, Prime Video

If you liked: The White Lotus on HBO

You may like: The Resort on Peacock

A comedy, a thriller and a love story? This series ticks all boxes as William Jackson Harper and Cristin Milioti check into an upscale Mexican vacation spot where its old mysteries remain unsolved. (Hint: The answer isn’t in a suitcase!)

The Resort, First Three Episodes, Premiere Thursday, July 28, Peacock