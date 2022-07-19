‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’ Crew Member Shot Dead Near Set

A fatal incident occurred near the set of Law & Order: Organized Crime, which is returning for its third season in September on NBC.

NYPD’s Detective Adam Navarro confirmed to Entertainment Weekly that a parking enforcement worker inside a car in Brooklyn’s Greenpoint area at 5:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 19, died after an unknown male perpetrator “opened his door and shot him multiple times in the face and neck.” He was brought to the NYC Health + Hospitals/Woodhull medical center but did not survive his injuries and was pronounced dead forty minutes after the shooting took place.

According to the report, the NYPD has yet to make any arrests, nor have there been any details released about a motive. The assailant is described “as around 5’4” with a thin build and a medium complexion” and “was reportedly wearing a black hoodie and black pants.” According to Navarro, the NYPD also did not know if the victim worked directly for Law & Order: Organized Crime‘s production or was a contractor brought in to make sure the streets were clear and people didn’t park in the area while they were filming.

“We were terribly saddened and shocked to hear that one of our crew members was the victim of a crime early this morning and has died as a result. We are working with local law enforcement as they continue to investigate. Our hearts go out to his family and friends and we ask that you respect their privacy during this time,” a NBC and Universal Television spokeswoman said in a statement to EW.

Law & Order: Organized Crime is just one of several shows back in production for new seasons. It is currently filming its third season, set to premiere on NBC on September 22.