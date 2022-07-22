‘SpongeBob SquarePants’ Reveals First Look at ‘Twilight Zone’ Spoof Special (VIDEO)

The characters of the SpongeBob SquarePants Universe are set to enter another dimension in an upcoming Twilight Zone parody special titled The Tidal Zone.

“You are traveling to an aquatic dimension — a dimension not only of laughs and giggles but of uncontrollable nose milk. When things start to get coo-coo, there’s a pretty good chance you may have just entered The Tidal Zone,” begins the new special, referencing the famous Rod Serling intro from the classic anthology television series.

The one-hour special comprises four vignettes and features characters from SpongeBob SquarePants and spin-offs The Patrick Star Show and Kamp Koral: SpongeBob’s Under Years. It is scheduled to debut on Nickelodeon in November.

It was announced during the SpongeBob panel on Thursday, July 21, at San Diego Comic-Con, along with two first-look clips and a poster. Executive producers Marc Ceccarelli and Vincent Walker headed up the panel alongside cast members Tom Kenny (SpongeBob), Bill Fagerbakke (Patrick), Jill Talley (Karen, Squidina), Kate Higgins (Narlene), and Carlos Alazraqui (Nobby).

The first clip sees talk-show host Patrick mixing it up with some outer space guests before causing chaos with a shrink ray. Meanwhile, the second clip takes viewers on a trip to “Binary Bottom,” where TK is reimagined as a nuts-and-bolts-eating robot who has to recharge each night while working for his reluctant boss, Squidbot.

Earlier this year, it was announced that there are three all-new SpongeBob movies in the works, with the first one dropping sometime in 2023. There are also plans for a fourth SpongeBob title from Nickelodeon Animation that will have a theatrical release.

SpongeBob SquarePants: The Tidal Zone, November 2022, Nickelodeon