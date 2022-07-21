Disney+ Adds R-Rated ‘Deadpool’ Films & ‘Logan’ to Marvel Library

Disney+ continues to push the boundaries of its content library as it the platform prepares to welcome its first Rated-R movies this Friday, July 22 with Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan.

The three films will join the streamer’s collection of Marvel titles as the former Fox properties now belong to Disney as well. The announcement comes not long after Disney+ acquired Netflix’s former Marvel series Daredevil, Jessica Jones, The Punisher, Luke Cage, Iron Fist, and The Defenders, the addition of which forced the streamer to tighten its parental control settings.

ABC‘s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. was also among the more mature series added to the Marvel library on Disney+ back in March. With the addition of Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, Disney+ once again invites subscribers to revisit their parental control settings to ensure the viewing experience is most suitable for themselves and their family members.

In 2016’s Deadpool, viewers were introduced to Ryan Reynolds’ unconventional anti-hero, as the story of former Special Forces operative turned mercenary Wade Wilson unfolded. After being subjected to an experiment that leaves him with accelerated healing powers, Wade adopts the alter ego Deadpool. Armed with his new abilities and a dark sense of humor, he hunts down the man who nearly destroyed his life.

In the 2018 follow-up, Deadpool 2, Wade brings together a team of fellow mutant rogues in order to protect a young boy with supernatural abilities from Josh Brolin‘s brutal, time-traveling cyborg, Cable.

In 2017’s Logan, Hugh Jackman returns as Logan in a story set in the near future. As Logan cares for an ailing Professor X (Patrick Stewart) in a hideout on the Mexican Border, he attempts to hide from the world and his legacy which is upended when a young mutant arrives as she’s pursued by dark forces.

What do you think of these latest additions to the Disney+ platform? Sound off in the comments section, below.