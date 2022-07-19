‘Jeopardy!’: Should There Be Rotating Hosts? (POLL)

Jeopardy!‘s 38th season is nearing its end and with it comes the question of what will hosting look like in Season 39?

The beloved game show’s permanent hosting gig has been in limbo since longtime helmer Alex Trebek died in late 2020. Since then, a plethora of guest hosts has rotated in and out of the position with a brief reign by former executive producer Mike Richards before he stepped down.

Leaving the position open at the beginning of Season 38, Richards passed the baton to primetime host Mayim Bialik and GOAT Champion Ken Jennings who have since rotated in and out of the guest hosting role over the past several months. The pattern has become the new normal, but differing opinions about Bialik and Jennings have divided viewers as to who they’d like to see in the position permanently.

Could the alternative to a permanent host be a continuously rotating series of guest hosts among which include Bialik, Jennings, and individuals like former champion Buzzy Cohen? If some viewers feel so strongly about specific hosts, why wouldn’t the show want to cater to their varied tastes?

It would make sense, but the question is whether this should be the case or not. If Jeopardy! chooses to keep its rotating cast of hosts, it would present the opportunity for more individuals to helm the game show. But is a show like Jeopardy! contingent upon a sure and steady solo figure occupying the hosting position?

That’s what we want to hear from you. Let us know your thoughts in the poll below, and if you’d like to see rotating guests, sound off in the comments section about who you’d like to see in the mix.

