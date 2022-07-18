Here’s something to make you happy that seasons of The Neighborhood are still coming out on DVD: TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the gag reel, a common feature on such sets, proves it’s hilarious.

The clip from the Season 4 DVD (out on July 19) begins with Cedric the Entertainer (who plays Calvin Butler) making his castmates laugh, then Beth Behrs (who plays Gemma Johnson) finds herself laughing so hard that she has to step outside. “I don’t know how I’m supposed to act under these circumstances,” Max Greenfield (who plays Dave Johnson) says after she pokes her head back in the door to explain. “All I do is act under duress on this show.” Watch the video above to see the specifics of these two funny moments.

Season 4 saw next-door neighbors Calvin and Dave, now good friends, rocked by an unexpected twist in the premiere which prompted them to realize just how much they share. Change was everywhere, from Gemma’s pregnancy to Tina (Tichina Arnold) deciding to start a new business of her own, and the beloved characters’ relationships helped them weather both life’s highs and lows together. Still, nothing prepared them for the arrival of Calvin’s mother (played by Patti LaBelle) — or the surprise she had in store.

The Neighborhood Season 4 DVD includes all 22 episodes and the gag reel across three discs. The CBS comedy returns for its fifth season on Monday, September 19 at 8/7c.

The Neighborhood, Season 4 DVD Release, Tuesday, July 19