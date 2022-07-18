BLACKPINK’s Jennie Joins The Weeknd’s HBO Drama ‘The Idol’

BLACKPINK’s Jennie Kim will appear in HBO‘s The Idol alongside Abel “The Weeknd” Tesfaye and Lily-Rose Depp. The “Blinding Lights” singer debuted The Idol teaser trailer during his concert at New Jersey’s Met Life Stadium on Saturday, July 16. And while Kim’s appearance is a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, K-Pop fans spotted her immediately.

In the trailer, Kim appears dancing next to Depp’s character — a pop star on the rise who finds herself in the “sleaziest romance in all of Hollywood” with The Weeknd’s cult leader/self-help guru. Los Angeles’ music scene serves as the backdrop of their wild fling in the series co-created by Tesfaye, Euphoria‘s Sam Levinson, and Reza Fahim.

Check out The Idol teaser trailer, below, and look out for Kim’s appearance around the 0:33 mark.

HBO further confirmed Kim’s casting in a July 18 tweet, which shared an all-new photo of the singer in the series with the simple caption, “Jennie Kim has been cast in #THEIDOL.”

The A24 series marks Depp’s first major TV lead role, as well as Tesfaye’s. And The Idol cast boasts more beloved musicians in Troye Sivan and TV On The Radio’s Tunde Adebimpe (Spider-Man: Homecoming).

Other cast members include Suzanna Son (Red Rocket), Melanie Liburd (Power Book II: Ghost), Steve Zissis (Togetherness), Elizabeth Berkley Lauren (Showgirls), Nico Hiraga (Moxie), Anne Heche (The Brave).

While there is an official teaser now, an exact release date for The Idol has not yet been confirmed. The series underwent some major changes earlier this year that required recasting and reshoots, as well as changes in production staff, but it’s not clear who exactly was removed and added to the series.

Tesfaye serves as co-writer and executive producer on the six-episode drama along with Fahim and Levinson. Joe Epstein serves as co-writer, exec producer, and showrunner. And Amy Seimetz (The Girlfriend Experience, Atlanta) directs all six installments in addition to executive producing.

Other executive producers include Kevin Turen, Ashley Levinson, Nick Hall, Sara E. White, and Aaron Gilbert.