Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of July 18-24.

There’s a lot coming to streaming this week, but we’re especially looking forward to the movie that tops our list: The Gray Man (July 22 on Netflix). It follows Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), who uncovers dark CIA secrets that makes him a target of his former colleague (Chris Evans and his much-talked about mustache). Also coming to streaming this week is the American Horror Stories Season 2 premiere (July 21 on Hulu), with eight new scary, standalone stories featuring new and familiar faces.

Virgin River returns with its fourth season (July 20 on Netflix), with more tension between Mel (Alexandra Breckenridge) and Jack (Martin Henderson) and questions to answer, like who shot Jack? Plus, on July 21, HBO Max is premiering Issa Rae’s Rap Sh!t, following two estranged high school friends from Miami (played by Aida Osman and KaMillion) who reunite to form a rap group, and The Last Movie Stars, Ethan Hawke’s docuseries celebrating the enigmatic personas, incredible talent, and love story of actors Joanne Woodward and Paul Newman.

ESPN premieres its new docuseries, The Captain (July 18), detailing the Hall of Fame career of the Yankees’ shortstop Derek Jeter. And on AMC, last week’s top pick, Better Call Saul continues with its final episodes (July 18) and what’s next after Gus (Giancarlo Esposito) and Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) bloody confrontation.

Also returning to the list from last week are: The Bachelorette (which was #2), What We Do in the Shadows (which was #3), and Westworld (which was #12).

Which other shows make our Top 25 of the week? And where do all of these shows, movies, and specials fall in our must-see rankings? Click here to find out, then sound off in the comments with your buzziest shows of the week.