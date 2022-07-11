‘Better Call Saul’: Jimmy & Kim Do Lalo’s Bidding in ‘Point and Shoot’ (RECAP)

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 6, Episode 8 of Better Call Saul, “Point and Shoot.”]

It’s the beginning of the end for Better Call Saul in the Season 6B premiere, “Point and Shoot,” as the aftermath of Lalo’s (Tony Dalton) return and Howard’s (Patrick Fabian) death unfolds.

The pivotal installment sees Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) and Kim (Rhea Seehorn) forced to do Lalo’s bidding as he enlists their help to take out Gus (Giancarlo Esposito). It’s a game of cat and mouse as everything comes down to being able to outwit each other. Below, we’re breaking down all of the key moments from the tense installment, so beware of spoilers ahead.

The Beach

The episode opens up on a beach with shoes rolling in with the tide. Of course, Albuquerque isn’t anywhere near the ocean, hinting that something’s happening far away. As the camera pans out, we see another shoe on the sand and Howard’s abandoned car which has an open driver’s side door, music playing over the radio, and his wallet and wedding band placed on the dashboard. It’s easy to assume that this is the coverup for his murder, but how did it get set up? Only continuing with the episode will reveal answers.

Lalo’s Request

The main action picks up where fans last saw Jimmy and Kim huddled together near Howard’s body and cowering away from the armed Lalo. Jimmy tries pleading for them, claiming they never betrayed the cartel man. He doesn’t want explanations though, he has a request. He hands over a set of directions and tells Jimmy he’s going to drive his car over to a house, one that viewers understand to be Gustavo Fring’s.

Lalo further reveals that there’s a gun and camera in the glove box of his car that is also part of the plan which involves Jimmy knocking on Gus’ door, claiming he needs help, and then shooting the Los Pollos Hermanos restauranteur. Of course, Jimmy isn’t too thrilled about this idea, but before denying the unpredictable Lalo, he pushes for Kim to go instead.

Kim doesn’t want to, but the couples’ back-and-forth arguing leads Lalo to accept Jimmy’s request, telling Kim she had an hour to complete the job. Once she dashes off in Lalo’s car, the Salamanca speaks candidly to Jimmy, revealing details about the attack on his compound in Mexico. Lalo then turns to Jimmy, saying that Nacho (Michael Mando) had been responsible for letting the assassins enter the premises.

And so, in Lalo’s eyes, Jimmy is guilty by association for having been introduced to him by Nacho. As Jimmy tries pleading his case, Lalo ties him to a chair and blocks his mouth. Lalo says he expects the whole story when he returns before turning the TV all the way up and leaving in Jimmy’s car. Once he’s alone, Jimmy tries breaking free but only knocks his chair over and comes face-to-face with Howard’s corpse.

Kim’s Drive

On the drive over to Gus’ Kim ends up halted at a stop light next to a cop car and although it looks like she ponders speaking up to them about her predicament, she thinks better of it, keeping her focus on the goal at hand. Once she does arrive at the house, she prepares to shoot but is overpowered and pulled into the home where she’s forced into a chair by Mike (Jonathan Banks) and his men. She frantically tries telling him that she needs to get back because Jimmy’s in danger, but he does his best to calm her down for a more clear understanding of the scenario at play.

Kim makes it clear that Lalo has come to their apartment and tasked her with killing Gus, but she’s unaware of who that is, pointing at the body double who fits the description Lalo gave her. Mike’s men keep watch over her as he takes the secret tunnel under the house to converse with Gus who is watching through monitors from the house across the street.

Mike tells Gus to stay put before heading out. Another scene cuts to the laundry facility where a team of men exit the property, most likely to add more protection around Gus, but that gives Lalo his opening to get into the building to investigate.

Gus & Mike Seeks Answers

In the darkened house across the street from his own, Gus calls one of the men watching Kim and asks her to explain why Lalo sent her. She wants to know who is on the line, but she begins to open up anyways, saying that Lalo wanted her husband to come instead, but he talked him out of it. Gus seems perplexed by the concept before hanging up. He asks two men to come with him as he leaves the house. Heading for the laundry, Gus is told by the security guard that everything has been normal, but the observant man sees that a fan has been tampered with, revealing Lalo’s point of entry into the laundry. At this point, Gus turns around, realizing it’s a trap as Lalo shoots the security surrounding him.

Back at Jimmy’s apartment complex, Mike and his men case the joint before moving in and finding Jimmy tied up in the chair next to Howard’s body. Before pulling the gag from Jimmy’s mouth, he tells the lawyer to answer his questions quietly to which Jimmy agrees. Mike wants to know where Lalo went and how long he’s been gone. Jimmy tells him honestly that he doesn’t know where the man went, but that he left shortly after Kim. This prompts Mike to call Gus who can’t answer as he’s being held up by Lalo.

The Confrontation

With Gus on his knees, Lalo clears the man of any weapons and pulls out a camera and gun before asking for a tour of the facility. Speaking to Don Eladio over the video, Lalo threatens Gus, shooting the bullet-proof-vested kingpin to push him along. Caving to Lalo’s request, he pushes the button that opens the door to his secret meth lab. Continuing his abuse, Lalo kicks Gus when they reach the bottom set of steps, knocking the breath from the usually pristine Fring.

As Lalo keeps talking he mentions that Gus didn’t realize he was building his own tomb, but before a bullet can take him down, Gus has a few words. He tells Lalo he can’t kill him yet because he has a few words for Don Eladio, but it’s also clear he’s buying himself some time. When the camera cuts to a bulldozer in the corner, a hidden gun can be seen on one of the wheels.

Gus then mentions how his goal is to have Hector (Mark Margolis) know that he buried all of the Salamancas. When Lalo asks if he’s done, Gus says no and then kicks a plug on the ground, effectively cutting the lights. As Lalo begins shooting, Gus runs for his gun and shoots back. When silence falls, Gus turns the vehicle’s lights on, revealing Lalo’s legs laying on the ground. As he walks closer, we see that Lalo’s been hit in the neck multiple times. Looking down on him, Gus is greeted with a bloody laugh as Lalo gargles his last breath. When he knows its safe, Gus lets himself collapse, revealing that he had been shot below the bullet-proof vest as his hand comes away from his body bloody.

The Aftermath

Following the confrontation, Gus calls Lyle who is opening up Los Pollos Hermanos for the morning. He informs the employee he won’t be in that week and appoints him manager until further notice. Once he hangs up, Gus speaks to Mike as his wounds are being tended to. Mike isn’t happy about how the night went down and advises that Gus listen in the future. It doesn’t seem like Gus is too concerned, likely riding high from his victory against Lalo.

Back at Jimmy and Kim’s apartment, Jimmy sits on his bed as one of Mike’s men begins clearing out his fridge. Howard’s body is now covered with a blanket and he looks on in quiet resignation to the situation unfolding. When Kim enters the apartment, they share an emotional hug as Mike walks in with a few more men wielding a new refrigerator.

Pulling the blanket from Howard’s body, Mike pats the corpse down for personal belongings, handing one of his men Howard’s keys. Mike tells the guy to drive the green Jaguar to the warehouse for now before turning to Jimmy and Kim. Jimmy tries to convey that they’re in danger, but Mike says Lalo isn’t coming back. Sitting the couple down, Mike tells them that Howard’s car will be found several states away by the water. He says that it will look like a suicide with cocaine in Howard’s upholstery.

Mike advises that when people at the courthouse start talking about Howard, they need to call the police and say that he came to their apartment and was talking nonsense, but that it was brief and he left without incident. Mike further advises that the previous day’s events never happened and that they need to keep up with the lie forever. Just as he goes to exit their bedroom, Mike opens the door enough for Jimmy to see men loading Howard’s body into their existing fridge.

Back at the laundry, a hole is dug for Lalo and Howard’s corpses, and before Howard is dropped into the hole, Mike removes his wedding band, wallet, and shoes. Looking on, it’s clear that this situation hangs heavily on his shoulders. And what’s more poetic than the killer and his victim having to share a grave under the foundation of a meth lab? With Lalo out of the way, who knows what could be next for the Better Call Saul crew. Stay tuned and let us know what you think of the Season 6B return in the comments section.

Better Call Saul, New Episodes, Mondays, 9/8c, AMC