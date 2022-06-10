‘Yellowstone’ Season 5: Josh Lucas Returns as 2 Stars Upped to Series Regulars

The Dutton-verse expands. Taylor Sheridan‘s Yellowstone announced a slew of exciting casting updates on Friday, June 10. Fan favorites Wendy Moniz (Governor Lynelle Perry) and Mo Brings Plenty (Mo) have been upped to series regulars for Season 5, premiering November 13. In addition to their promotions, the Paramount Network series confirmed Josh Lucas will return in the upcoming season in his recurring role as young John Dutton.

Jacki Weaver, Kylie Rogers, and Kyle Red Silverstein will also be back in the new episodes. Weaver was Kelly Reilly‘s Season 4 adversary Caroline Warner. Rogers plays young Beth Dutton, and Silverstein plays young Rip Wheeler. With that, it seems we’ll be getting more Dutton flashbacks in Yellowstone Season 5, which will also show Beth and Rip’s life as a married pair.

But that’s not all. Kai Caster (American Horror Story), Lainey Wilson, Lilli Kay (Your Honor, Rustin), and 1883 actor Dawn Olivieri (Bright, House of Lies) have also been added to the cast in brand new roles. Olivieri will be playing a new character in Yellowstone, not her 1883 character, Claire Dutton, in flashback form. Check out their character descriptions, as shared by Paramount, below.

Kai Caster as Rowdy, a young cowboy

Lainey Wilson as Abby, a musician

Lilli Kay as Clara Brewer, one of the Duttons’ new assistants

Dawn Olivieri as Sarah Atwood, a confident, corporate shark and a new arrival to Montana

Yellowstone — cable’s No. 1 series — tracks the Dutton family, led by Kevin Costner‘s John Dutton, who controls the largest contiguous cattle ranch in the United States. Set in Montana, the Dutton ranch is in constant conflict with those it borders. The family business faces shifting alliances, unsolved murders, open wounds, and hard-earned respect. Between an expanding town, a Native American reservation, and vicious business rivalries, the family business is more imperiled than ever.

The modern western stars Costner, Reilly, Luke Grimes, Wes Bentley, Cole Hauser, Kelsey Asbille, Brecken Merrill, Jefferson White, Forrie Smith, Denim Richards, Ian Bohen, Finn Little, Ryan Bingham, and Gil Birmingham. Additionally, Jen Landon and Kathryn Kelly were recently upped to series regulars.

The drama was created by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Sheridan and John Linson. Executive producers include Linson, Art Linson, Sheridan, Costner, David C. Glasser, Bob Yari, and Stephen Kay. Season 5 began production in Montana on May 16.

Yellowstone, Seasons 1–4, Streaming Now, Peacock; Season 5, Premieres November 13, Paramount Network

TV Guide Magazine’s Yellowstone Special Collector’s Issue is available nationwide on newsstands now.