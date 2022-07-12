FX and BBC have given a first look at Steven Knight’s next adaptation of a Charles Dickens classic.

The first photos (above and below, for the full versions) have been released from the limited series Great Expectations. In them, you can see Olivia Colman as Miss Havisham, Fionn Whitehead as Pip, and Shalom Brune-Franklin as Estella.

These images come as production continues in London. The six-part limited series also stars Ashley Thomas, Johnny Harris, Hayley Squires, Owen McDonnell, Trystan Gravelle, Rudi Dharmalingam, and Matt Berry.

Great Expectations is the coming-of-age story of an orphan nicknamed Pip. Dickens first released it as a series of weekly chapters, beginning in December 1860, before it was published as a novel in 1861.

Knight will write and executive produce the limited series. Joining him as executive producers are Tom Hardy, Ridley Scott, Dean Baker, David W. Zucker, Kate Crowe, and Tommy Bulfin for the BBC. Great Expectations will be produced by FX Productions in association with the BBC, Scott Free, and Hardy Son & Baker.

The upcoming Great Expectations is the second limited series adaptation of a Dickens novel penned by Knight; the first was A Christmas Carol in 2019. These two are the first in a series of adaptations of Dickens’ novels commissioned by Piers Wenger, former Director of Drama, and Charlotte Moore, Chief Content Officer at the BBC and FX. The BBC and FX also partnered on the drama Taboo, starring Hardy, written by Knight and produced by Knight, Hardy, Chips Hardy, Scott, Baker, and Crowe.

Great Expectations, Limited Series Premiere, TBA, FX