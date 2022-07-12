‘Chicago Med’ Star Marlyne Barrett Signs New Deal to Stay with NBC Show

Marlyne Barrett, who plays Nurse Maggie Lockwood on NBC‘s Chicago Med, will remain with the Dick Wolf medical drama as she has signed a new multi-year deal with the hit series.

As reported by Deadline, Barrett, who is an original cast member, was set to see her contract expire this year before she signed the new agreement. She now joins fellow original cast members S. Epatha Merkerson, Oliver Platt, Nick Gehlfuss, and Brian Tee, who all re-upped their deals on the Wolf Entertainment series last year.

Barrett is perhaps best known for playing Baltimore City Council president Nerese Campbell on the HBO crime drama The Wire. She also had a recurring role as Felicia Marquand on the FX legal drama Damages and played Thomasina alongside Ian McShane on NBC’s Kings. Her other credits include Law & Order, American Crime, and Gossip Girl.

She joined Chicago Med in its first season in 2015 and, to date, has appeared in 78 episodes across seven seasons. She will reprise the role in Season 8, which is scheduled to premiere on September 21, 2022. Her character has also appeared in several episodes of the spinoff series Chicago Fire and Chicago PD.

The series aired its seventh season finale on May 25, 2022, which ended with Dr. Dylan Scott (Guy Lockard) and Dr. Will Halstead (Gehlfuss) trapped in a burning building after helping undercover cop Jo (Riley Voelkel). This sets up a potential crossover with Chicago Fire for the Season 8 premiere.

Chicago Med is executive produced by Wolf, Diane Frolov, Andrew Schneider, Stephen Hootstein, Derek Haas, Arthur Forney, Matt Olmstead, Michael Brandt, Nicole Rubio, and Peter Jankowski. Wolf Entertainment and Universal Television produce.

Chicago Med, Season 8, Premiere, Wednesday, September 21, 8/7c, NBC