‘The Outlaws’ Scheme Against a Drug Lord in Season 2 First Look (VIDEO)

Bristol, England’s ragtag community payback team is back as Prime Video unveils the Season 2 trailer for The Outlaws.

The critically acclaimed series from Stephen Merchant (The Office) and Elgin James (Mayans M.C.) picks up a few months after Season 1 concluded as the Outlaws continue to serve out their sentences. But their work in the city’s community center isn’t the only thing on their minds.

The unlikely friends face a dangerous situation when they realize the criminal underworld isn’t done with them yet. The misfits’ shared past comes back to haunt them in the shape of a terrifying London drug lord named The Dean (Claes Bang), who is out for blood.

In the trailer, below, the titular team comes together to scheme against this antagonist for a chance at a crime-free life on the horizon. Arriving with six all-new episodes on Friday, August 5, Season 2 of The Outlaws sees Merchant return as a writer and director.

The performer also reprises his role as awkward lawyer Greg. Joining Merchant once again are stars Rhianne Barreto as Rani, Gamba Cole as Ben, Eleanor Tomlinson as Lady Gabby, Darren Boyd as John, Clare Perkins as Myrna, Jessica Gunning as Diane, and Christopher Walken as Frank.

The Outlaws is a Big Talk and Four Eyes production executive produced by Merchant, Luke Alkin, Kenton Allen, and Matthew Justice. The series is co-produced by BBC One and Amazon Studios. Catch up with Season 1 on Prime Video now, and get a first look at Season 2, below, before it arrives later this summer on the streamer.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

The Outlaws, Season 2 Premiere, Friday, August 5, Prime Video