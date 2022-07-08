‘Gentleman Jack’: HBO Cancels Period Drama After 2 Seasons

There will be no third season for HBO‘s period drama Gentleman Jack, as the network has canceled the Sally Wainwright series just a month after airing Season 2.

As reported by Deadline, the series, which is a co-production with the BBC, will not be returning to HBO. Based on the collected diaries of industrialist Anne Lister, Gentleman Jack starred Suranne Jones (Vigil) as Lister and Sophie Rundle (Peaky Blinders) as her love interest, Ann Walker.

The first season followed Lister and Walker as they embarked upon a secret relationship, which Lister records in a cryptic diary. Season 2 saw the couple set up home together at Shibden Hall as wife and wife, with hopes to bring their estates together and become a power couple.

“HBO will not be moving forward with a third season of Gentleman Jack,” HBO told Deadline. “When we began this journey more than five years ago, we knew the series’ creator Sally Wainwright had a uniquely compelling vision, and it’s been tremendously gratifying to see how Anne Lister’s journey has resonated with viewers.”

The statement continued, “We are incredibly grateful to Sally, to the impeccable Suranne Jones and Sophie Rundle, and to the entire cast and crew for bringing Anne and Ann’s story to life. We’d also like to thank our partners at BBC and Lookout Point for their collaboration on two remarkable seasons.”

Wainwright is also known for creating the shows Happy Valley, Last Tango in Halifax, and Scott & Bailey. She is currently working on The Ballad of Renegade Nell, an upcoming Disney+ series about “swashbuckling highwaywoman’ Nell Jackson, who is forced into a life of robbery when she’s framed for murder.”

