James Caan Dies: ‘The Godfather,’ ‘Brian’s Song’ Actor Was 82

Oscar-nominated James Caan has died at the age of 82.

Caan’s family posted the news on his Twitter on July 7. “It is with great sadness that we inform you of the passing of Jimmy on the evening of July 6. The family appreciates the outpouring of love and heartfelt condolences and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time,” the tweet reads.

Caan was best known for playing Sonny in the 1972 film The Godfather. He was nominated for an Oscar for Best Actor in a Supporting Role in 1973 for the role.