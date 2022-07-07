Prime Video at SDCC 2022: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ & ‘Paper Girls’ Panels

Prime Video is making a splash at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, with the event once again in person for four days (Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24), with panels for two of its new series and one animated digital short series.

Prime Video will be holding panels for The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, Paper Girls, and The Wheel of Time: Origins. These panels will include breaking news, exclusive content, special previews, and answers to your burning questions. The streaming service will also host a fan screening for Paper Girls on Friday, July 22.

Check out all the details about Prime Video’s San Diego Comic-Con panels below. (Times are in PT.)

Thursday, July 21

4:15 p.m. The Wheel of Time: Origins: The Wheel of Time: Origins is the animated digital short companion series to hit fantasy epic The Wheel of Time on Prime Video. The Wheel of Time: Origins brings fans deeper into the lore of The Wheel of Time and its vast history and subjects. Join the creative team and a surprise guest behind The Wheel of Time: Origins as they treat fans to a deep dive conversation into the making of this beloved companion series, along with an exclusive special video presentation that promises to deliver some Comic-Con magic to attendees. Room 6A

Friday, July 22

10:30 a.m. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power: The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone. Hall H

1:30 p.m. Paper Girls: From Amazon Studios, Legendary Television, and Plan B comes Paper Girls, a coming-of-age sci-fi adventure series based on the best-selling graphic novels by Brian K. Vaughan and Cliff Chiang. Join the cast, creators, and executive producers as they reveal an in-depth look at what to expect when this series drops on Prime Video on July 29. Paper Girls is a high-stakes personal journey following four paper girls—Erin, Mac, Tiffany, and KJ—who are out on their delivery route in the early morning hours after Halloween 1988 when they become caught in the crossfire between warring time-travelers, changing the course of their lives forever. Transported into the future, these girls must figure out a way to get back home to the past, a journey that will bring them face-to-face with the grown-up versions of themselves and the Old Watch, a militant faction of time-travelers who have outlawed time travel so that they can remain in power. In order to survive, the girls will need to overcome their differences and learn to trust each other, and themselves. Ballroom 20

7:00 p.m. Paper Girls Special Fan Screening: Join the cast and creators of Paper Girls for a red-carpet screening to celebrate the series’ upcoming July 29 premiere on Prime Video. The rooftop event will include ‘80s-themed food and beverages, exclusive poster giveaways, and special photo moments. Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, Manchester Grand Hyatt