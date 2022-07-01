SDCC 2022: Full List of TV Panels

San Diego Comic-Con is back in-person this year, and for TV fans, that means four days — Thursday, July 21 through Sunday, July 24 — of panels (and more) for your favorite shows.

Some of the usual suspects are back in Hall H (including more Game of Thrones content with the prequel, House of the Dragon, coming to HBO in August). And some new shows, as well as Apple TV+ for the first time, will be on hand to excite fans with what’s to come.

Below, see the list of panels that have been announced so far for July 21-24 and keep checking as we update it as more are added and days and times are set. (All times PT)

AEW: Heroes & Villains: AEW: Dynamite (TBS) and AEW: Rampage (TNT): The Q&A will feature a conversation with AEW stars CM Punk, Jade Cargill, Darby Allin, Orange Cassidy and Bryan Danielson, and will be moderated by AEW commentator Excalibur.

Apple TV+ Storytellers: Creator and executive producer Ronald D. Moore of For All Mankind, executive producer Simon Kinberg of Invasion, See executive producer and showrunner Jonathan Tropper, and creator and executive producer of Mythic Quest, Megan Ganz will discuss creating the unique worlds of their series and share exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming episodes. David S. Goyer will also join from the set of Foundation with a special sneak peek at the upcoming second season.

For All Mankind (Apple TV): Creators and executive producers Ronald D. Moore, Matt Wolpert and Ben Nedivi are joined by executive producer Maril Davis and cast members Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt to discuss the propulsive third season.

Genndy Tartakovsky’s Primal (Adult Swim): Join animation legend Genndy Tartakovsky and art director Scott Wills for a deep dive into the second season of the acclaimed animation adventure.

House of the Dragon (HBO & HBO Max): Panelists will include: co-creator/executive producer George R.R. Martin, co-creator/co-showrunner/executive producer/writer Ryan Condal, co-showrunner/executive producer/director Miguel Sapochnik, Paddy Considine as King Viserys Targaryen, Matt Smith as Prince Daemon Targaryen, Olivia Cooke as Alicent Hightower, Emma D’Arcy as Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, Steve Toussaint as Lord Corlys Velaryon, Eve Best as Princess Rhaenys Targaryen, Fabien Frankel as Ser Criston Cole, Graham McTavish as Ser Harrold Westerling, Milly Alcock as Young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen, and Emily Carey as Young Alicent Hightower. The panel will be moderated by podcast host Jason Concepcion. (Hall H)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video): A panel featuring showrunners J.D. Payne and Patrick McKay and cast members. (Hall H)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+): Creator and executive producer Megan Ganz, executive producer and star David Hornsby and cast members Charlotte Nicdao, Danny Pudi, Imani Hakim, Jessie Ennis and Ashly Burch take a deep dive into the workplace comedy and share an exclusive first look at the upcoming third season.

Rick and Morty: The Vindicators (Adult Swim): Join executive producer Sarah Carbiener alongside Rick and Morty producer Nick Rutherford for a first look at the digital series.

Riverdale (The CW): Join for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers to discuss the new mysteries of Season 6 and what fans can look forward to in the epic finale showdown between the characters everyone loves and the town’s most dangerous villain yet. (Hall H)

The Sandman (Netflix): Join for a special video presentation followed by a Q&A with series stars and producers for the live-action adaptation of Neil’s Gaiman’s beloved DC comic series. (Hall H)

Severance (Apple TV): Executive Producer and director Ben Stiller, creator and executive producer Dan Erickson and cast members Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Dichen Lachman and Jen Tullock share “Innie” secrets from Season 1.

Smiling Friends (Adult Swim): Join Michael Cusak and Zach Hadel, the creators behind the new series to find out what’s in store for Pim, Charlie and the rest of the company dedicated to bringing happiness to their bizarre yet colorful world.

Tuca & Bertie (Adult Swim): Creator and executive producer Lisa Hanawalt will join the series cast to dive into the upcoming third season.