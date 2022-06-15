‘The Rehearsal’: Nathan Fielder Unveils First Look at HBO Series (VIDEO)

Nathan Fielder is giving fans their first look at his upcoming HBO series The Rehearsal with an all-new teaser.

The comedian is returning to TV with the half-hour series which according to him, is coming “very soon.” No premiere date or further details were shared with the teaser which sees Fielder observing footage from several different cameras, observing a woman who is trying to get a young child to go to sleep.

The Rehearsal which was ordered in 2021 follows Fielder as he attempts to give people the chance to rehearse moments for their own lives in a world where nothing works out as planned. Perhaps the teaser is giving a mother the chance to put her baby to sleep without any major hurdles?

Fielder is best-known for his Comedy Central series Nathan For You, in which he used his business degree to try and help real small businesses in unusual ways ranging from creating viral video moments to coming up with unique promotions to draw attention. The show ran for four seasons from 2013 to 2017.

The Rehearsal certainly fits with Fielder’s style which has also been implemented in HBO’s docuseries How To…With John Wilson. Fielder serves as an executive producer on How To… With John Wilson and continues to collaborate with HBO after signing an overall deal with the premium cabler.

Along with The Rehearsal, Fielder is also attached to Showtime‘s The Curse, an upcoming scripted series about how a curse disturbs the relationship between a newlywed couple who are trying to conceive a child while also co-starring on a problematic new home improvement show. Emma Stone and Benny Safdie are also attached to the title.

Stay tuned for more on The Rehearsal as Fielder and HBO share updates about the upcoming comedy series.

The Rehearsal, Premiere, TBA, HBO