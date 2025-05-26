[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rehearsal Season 2, Episode 6, “My Controls.”]

Did Nathan Fielder just pull off the most bonkers stunt in TV history? The Rehearsal‘s Season 2 finale certainly posed the question as the comedian piloted a Boeing 737 flight filled with actors to further examine communication in the cockpit.

While Fielder spent most of The Rehearsal‘s second season observing pilots and their ability to communicate, even having HBO build a replica airport terminal in a warehouse to research pre-flight behaviors, it turned out he was holding his biggest wildcard close to the vest.

About two years prior to the events depicted in the ongoing shenanigans seen in The Rehearsal, Fielder had been working on becoming a pilot. He initially struggled with landing, despite 120 hours of practice. He struggled so much that he noted many of the instructors passed him around before he eventually managed to crack the metaphorical code.

Once he managed to fly solo in a small plane, Fielder continued to rise in the ranks, with the ultimate goal of flying a commercial plane. While Fielder didn’t technically have the required hours to man a commercial flight with a certified company, he could technically fly a Boeing 737 with actors who were not paying to participate. (Pilots have to have around 1,500 hours logged to man a flight with paid passengers, and he had under 300.)

The problem? Fielder had to find a plane that met the qualifications. Once he did, he handpicked his copilot from the Wings of Voice participants, Aaron. It was revealed by Fielder that the copilot had dreams of success in entertainment outside of his day job, making him a seemingly good match for their two-hour flight from San Bernardino to the Nevada border and back.

During the flight, Fielder got to communicate with Aaron as they tested his previously-introduced “First Officer Blunt” and “Captain All Ears” role-play scenario. In the end, Fielder landed the plane with applause from his passengers. The catch? Earlier in the episode, Fielder had seen a doctor to address his anxiety, worrying about filling out his paperwork properly.

He had his brain scanned for anxiety, and the doctor hinted that it could also detect autism markers. As Fielder celebrated his victorious first flight on the Boeing 737 and listened to the Wings of Voice winner perform Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life,” Fielder found a voicemail from the doctor asking him to check in so he could receive the results from his scan. Fielder deleted the voicemail, which suggested he wouldn’t follow up. After all, he completed the big flight without issue, right?

In the closing moments of the finale episode, Fielder revealed that his piloting hadn’t concluded with that major first commercial-level flight, as he went on to participate in a program that relocated large airplanes in different nations.

Becoming a certified pilot at various levels is definitely Fielder’s biggest stunt to date, and fan reactions poured in after the finale airing. See some of the funniest (and sometimes very sincere) reactions below, and let us know what you thought of The Rehearsal finale in the comments section below!

if I send this to you it means I’m nearing unprecedented, inadvisable levels of “committed to the bit” #therehearsal pic.twitter.com/zpAvjGkVR1 — discount matt damon 🤠 (@lexcwins) May 26, 2025

With the S2 finale, THE REHEARSAL has cemented itself as some of the most monumental television of the 21st century. A comedy, psychological thriller, journey of self-discovery, and public safety campaign all rolled into one. Simply nothing else like it. pic.twitter.com/p6nvg81Ofs — Reiley Jackson (@Geekstache) May 26, 2025

Unironically The Rehearsal finale pic.twitter.com/5OtayeyPcQ — Daniella (@DaniellaMazzio) May 26, 2025

nathan fielder deserves an Emmy for Committing to the Bit for getting his literal pilot’s license for #TheRehearsal pic.twitter.com/LOf3arBUeb — hannah (@hannahnadcoh) May 26, 2025

Why am I crying over a comedian successfully flying and landing a 737 Nathan fielder the genius you are #TheRehearsal pic.twitter.com/q8YOZ0NpoO — jillian (@heartstopperacd) May 26, 2025

“We’re all just people, in the back of an uber. Trying to avoid an awkward conversation” #TheRehearsal Quote of the year. Give this man his award.

Bravo. Absolutely, Bravo. pic.twitter.com/hh7C5K926y — 𝑬𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 ℂ𝕙𝕚𝕔𝕒𝕘𝕠 🧦 (@EazyEthann) May 26, 2025

nathan fielder after he flies a 737 just for the bit #TheRehearsal pic.twitter.com/t9MrJRjy2n — kathleen (@kathleen_hanley) May 26, 2025

The Rehearsal, Seasons 1-2, Streaming Now, HBO Max