‘The Rehearsal’: Nathan Fielder Pulls off His Biggest Stunt Ever in Shocking Season 2 Finale

Meaghan Darwish
Comments
Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal' Season 2 finale
HBO

The Rehearsal

 More

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for The Rehearsal Season 2, Episode 6, “My Controls.”]

Did Nathan Fielder just pull off the most bonkers stunt in TV history? The Rehearsal‘s Season 2 finale certainly posed the question as the comedian piloted a Boeing 737 flight filled with actors to further examine communication in the cockpit.

While Fielder spent most of The Rehearsal‘s second season observing pilots and their ability to communicate, even having HBO build a replica airport terminal in a warehouse to research pre-flight behaviors, it turned out he was holding his biggest wildcard close to the vest.

About two years prior to the events depicted in the ongoing shenanigans seen in The Rehearsal, Fielder had been working on becoming a pilot. He initially struggled with landing, despite 120 hours of practice. He struggled so much that he noted many of the instructors passed him around before he eventually managed to crack the metaphorical code.

Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal' Season 2 finale

HBO

Once he managed to fly solo in a small plane, Fielder continued to rise in the ranks, with the ultimate goal of flying a commercial plane. While Fielder didn’t technically have the required hours to man a commercial flight with a certified company, he could technically fly a Boeing 737 with actors who were not paying to participate. (Pilots have to have around 1,500 hours logged to man a flight with paid passengers, and he had under 300.)

The problem? Fielder had to find a plane that met the qualifications. Once he did, he handpicked his copilot from the Wings of Voice participants, Aaron. It was revealed by Fielder that the copilot had dreams of success in entertainment outside of his day job, making him a seemingly good match for their two-hour flight from San Bernardino to the Nevada border and back.

During the flight, Fielder got to communicate with Aaron as they tested his previously-introduced “First Officer Blunt” and “Captain All Ears” role-play scenario. In the end, Fielder landed the plane with applause from his passengers. The catch? Earlier in the episode, Fielder had seen a doctor to address his anxiety, worrying about filling out his paperwork properly.

Nathan Fielder in 'The Rehearsal' Season 2 finale

HBO

He had his brain scanned for anxiety, and the doctor hinted that it could also detect autism markers. As Fielder celebrated his victorious first flight on the Boeing 737 and listened to the Wings of Voice winner perform Evanescence’s “Bring Me to Life,” Fielder found a voicemail from the doctor asking him to check in so he could receive the results from his scan. Fielder deleted the voicemail, which suggested he wouldn’t follow up. After all, he completed the big flight without issue, right?

In the closing moments of the finale episode, Fielder revealed that his piloting hadn’t concluded with that major first commercial-level flight, as he went on to participate in a program that relocated large airplanes in different nations.

'The Rehearsal' Exposes Nathan Fielder's Paramount+ Feud Over 'Nathan For You' Episode
Related

'The Rehearsal' Exposes Nathan Fielder's Paramount+ Feud Over 'Nathan For You' Episode

Becoming a certified pilot at various levels is definitely Fielder’s biggest stunt to date, and fan reactions poured in after the finale airing. See some of the funniest (and sometimes very sincere) reactions below, and let us know what you thought of The Rehearsal finale in the comments section below!

The Rehearsal, Seasons 1-2, Streaming Now, HBO Max

The Rehearsal - HBO

The Rehearsal where to stream

The Rehearsal

Nathan Fielder




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
John Foster
1
John Foster Announces ‘Dream Come True’ Opry Appearance — All the Details
Phil Robertson
2
Phil Robertson Dies: ‘Duck Dynasty’ Patriarch Was 79
Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, Emily Alabi as Dani Rhodes, Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom ‘OA’ Zidan, and John Boyd as Special Agent Stuart Scola — 'FBI' Season 7 Finale
3
‘FBI’ Is Returning for Season 9: When Will It Premiere?
Shows that tanked after season 1 graphic
4
8 TV Shows That Tanked After Their First Seasons, Ranked
Lynn Herring on General Hospital
5
TV Insider’s Daytime Performer of the Week: Lynn Herring as Lucy Coe