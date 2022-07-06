‘Dalgliesh’ Gets Second and Third Season Order From Acorn TV

AMC Networks’ Acorn TV and British broadcaster Channel 5 have picked up detective drama Dalgliesh for a second and third season.

As reported by Variety, the second season will feature six episodes and be split into three parts, “Death Of An Expert Witness,” “A Certain Justice” and “The Murder Room,” each two episodes long. Once again, the episodes will be based on stories from English novelist P.D. James’ popular detective novels.

Bertie Carvel (Jonathan Strange & Mr. Norrell) will reprise his role as the titular Adam Dalgliesh, who dives into the darker depths of the human psyche while investigating complex crimes in mid-1970s England. The second season is currently filming in Northern Ireland and is expected to air on Channel 5 in 2023.

According to Variety, the third season is scheduled to begin shooting in 2023. However, further details on Season 3 have not yet been revealed.

Season 1 lead writer Helen Edmundson (The Suspicions of Mr Whicher) returns for Season 2, while Stewart Harcourt (Maigret) joins to write “A Certain Justice,” which will be directed by Andy Tohill and Ryan Tohill (The Dig). Geoff Sax (Us) is set to direct Death of an Expert Witness.

“Dalgliesh proved incredibly popular with our viewers, and I’m delighted to be working again with New Pictures to bring to life even more stories from P.D James’ crime novels,” said Sebastian Cardwell (via Variety), deputy chief content officer for Paramount in the U.K.

New Pictures will produce both seasons with Brendan Mullin, Elaine Pyke, Willow Grylls, Emily Russell, and Helen Edmundson on board as executive producers. Acorn Media Enterprises will distribute the series in North America, New Zealand, Australia, Argentina, Chile, and Mexico, with All3Media International distributing for the rest of the world.

