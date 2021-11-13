‘Dalgliesh’ Finale Sneak Peek: Adam, Charles & Kate Piece Together a Crime Scene (VIDEO)

The first season of Acorn TV‘s Dalgliesh is coming to an end this Monday, November 15 with two back-to-back episodes, and we have an exclusive first look at the finale installments.

The series, adapted from P.D. James’ bestselling murder novels known as the Adam Dalgliesh Mysteries, follows the titular detective and poet Adam Dalgliesh (Bertie Carvel) as he works to solve some perplexing mysteries.

By Adam’s side is Charles Masterson (Jeremy Irvine) and Kate Miskin (Carlyss Peer), who are essential to his investigation in “A Taste for Death, Part 1” and “A Taste for Death, Part 2.” In a sneak peek clip, above, the trio of crime solvers tries to piece together the crime scene they’re investigating in a church.

After two bodies are found with their throats slashed, Adam, Charles, and Kate work through the scenarios under which such outcomes are possible. “I think Sir Paul knew his killer, admitted him or her and brought them in here,” Adam hypothesizes. “I think it was someone who knew him well, knew he’d be here, knew they’d find a cutthroat razor ready and waiting.”

Further chatter reveals that the crime was made to look like a suicide, but as Adam continues to bounce around different ideas with Charles and Kate, there’s potential for a breakthrough. As the scene unfolds, above, the investigators take a look around the room that also features body outlines from where the victims were found.

Can they crack the case? Only time will tell for certain, but don’t miss this finale as the mystery unfolds. Tune into Dalgliesh when the last two episodes arrive this November 15.

Dalgliesh, Season Finale, Monday, November 15, Acorn TV