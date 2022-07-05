‘Rap Sh!t’ Trailer: Aida Osman & KaMillion Star in Issa Rae’s HBO Max Series (VIDEO)

“My art is not for the male gaze,” Shawna (Aida Osman) says in the official trailer for the new HBO Max original series, Rap Sh!t, from Insecure‘s Issa Rae.

Shawna sets out to do something different — “I just want to make music work for me, but all these female rappers have their asses out,” she remarks — but can she and Mia (KaMillion) make money that way? And will things change the more popular they become? Watch the trailer below. Plus, scroll down to check out the key art for the series, with the tagline “something for the summer.”

Rap Sh!t follows the two estranged high school friends from Miami as thy reunite to form a rap group. The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler. It premieres Thursday, July 21, with the first two episodes as part of a special event at 9/8c on HBO Max. The rest of the eight-episode season will continue with one episode a week until September 1.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Rae along with showrunner Syreeta Singleton, Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae also wrote the premiere and co-wrote the finale with Singleton.

Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, as are Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.

Rap Sh!t, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 21, 9/8c, HBO Max