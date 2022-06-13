Get ready to party with Issa Rae’s new HBO Max comedy.

The streaming service announced that Rap Sh!t, from the Emmy and Golden Globe nominee, will be premiering on Thursday, July 21, with the first two episodes. The rest of the eight-episode season will drop weekly, on Thursdays, until the finale on September 1.

Rap Sh!t follows two estranged high school friends from Miami, Shawna (Aida Osman) and Mia (KaMillion), as they reunite to form a rap group. The teaser offers a look at the two deciding to start their rap group while live on social media. Plus, see what their lives are like through social media posts, in studio, partying, performing, becoming popular, and more. Watch it above.

The series also stars Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell, and RJ Cyler.

Rap Sh!t is executive produced by Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton. Joining them as EPs are Montrel McKay for HOORAE, Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment, and Deniese Davis. Rae wrote the premiere and co-wrote the finale with Singleton. Hip hop duo Yung Miami and JT of City Girls serve as co-executive producers, as do Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for HOORAE. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision.

Rap Sh!t, Series Premiere, Thursday, July 21, HBO Max