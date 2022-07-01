‘The Boys’: Paul Reiser Reveals He Gave Steamy Scene to Jensen Ackles

[Warning: The below contains MAJOR spoilers for Season 3, Episode 7 of The Boys, “Here Comes a Candle to Light You to Bed.”]

Season 3 of The Boys is nearing its end, but the penultimate episode doesn’t disappoint with shocking reveals and great guest star moments, like more from Paul Reiser‘s The Legend.

As the former VP of Hero Management at Vought International, The Legend has seen a lot of things in his day. Still, despite the character’s nonchalant attitude towards lewd behavior, Reiser was a little less cool with it. TV Insider caught up with the actor who is also starring in Netflix‘s Stranger Things to discuss his guest role which almost included some very different scenes.

Following the “Herogasm” episode’s fallout, Hughie (Jack Quaid), Butcher (Karl Urban), and Soldier Boy (Jensen Ackles) hunker down at the home of The Legend, much to the man’s displeasure. While Hughie is a respectful houseguest, Butcher continues to hunt down the remaining members of Payback as part of his deal with Soldier Boy.

As for the original Supe, he’s getting busy with not just one but two of The Legend’s employees. The women of a more mature age are seen engaging in a menage-a-trois with Soldier Boy, but the scene in the script was vastly different according to Reiser. “That was originally going to be me,” Reiser says, clarifying, “my character was going to be with the two women.”

Uncomfortable with taking on such a scene himself, Reiser says, “I went, ‘we’ll give that to him.'” When Reiser’s character was removed from the scene, the actor says, he went, “‘God bless that’s better.'” Ultimately, he went on to say that Ackles “was great” in the scene which saw him sing the praises of older women while smoking a cigarette and donning a kimono.

In the end, Reiser says, “when I watched it, I went, ‘Oh, that really didn’t seem like any trouble at all.’ But I was happy to not be in the midst of that.” And even though this role was a bit of a stretch for the Mad About You actor, Reiser would “be willing to come back even if I wasn’t asked.”

“I might just show up on the set and go, ‘Well, I’m here. Write something.'” Ultimately the experience was “great fun” for the actor who shares, “it was really short. I was there for two or three days, and the guys were great.”

“It’s always tricky to come into a show that’s up and running and is such a well-oiled machine, and I didn’t know what to expect. But they were all so lovely and welcoming and warm,” Reiser muses. So, here’s to hoping for more of The Legend in The Boys’ already-confirmed fourth season as he’s proven himself as a wealth of Supe knowledge.

Stay tuned for more shenanigans from The Boys as the finale approaches July 8 on Prime Video.

