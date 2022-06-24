Now that you have had a chance to process (and possibly block out) this week’s viscous “Herogasm” episode of The Boys, how about a palette cleanser of the more emotional variety? We recently chatted with cast members from Prime Video’s grisly hit and had the chance to talk about everything from finding new layers within their roles to the trickiest parts of pulling heads apart.

In the first round of interviews, Jack Quaid and Karen Fukuhara zoomed in with insights about what is going on with Hughie and Kimiko this season. As fans have seen, Fukuhara’s “The Female” has spent much of year 3 without her Compound V-enhanced powers, but still having reasons to smile as she and Frenchie (Tomer Capon) grow close enough to have musical interludes. A far cry from her feral beginnings, for sure.

“In Season 3, we get to see her at the beginning enjoying life a little bit,” agrees the actress, who is also set to appear in this summer’s “Bullet Train” with Brad Pitt. “And then in true Boys fashion,” she laughs, “things go downhill fast.” Not as fast as A-Train’s lil run with Blue Hawk, but yeah, the fun was definitely short-lived,

“You can’t have more than 12 minutes of joy on this show,” adds Quaid, whose good-guy Hughie has been having a rough go of it ever since he realized that the superpowered Starlight (Erin Moriarty) doesn’t need a male savior. “I actually really enjoyed playing those parts of the character because in other seasons…[Hughie] has been the moral center of the show in a lot of ways.” As we get closer to the end of the season, that toxic masculinity will become a major sticking point for the pair, so expect it to get as messy as, well, Hughie and Kimiko after any of their big, bloody battles.

And speaking of icky effects, how does Quaid—who suggests that Fukuhara has replaced him as Most Likely to Be Coated in Gore—shake off all of that effluvia?

“Shaving cream, Head & Shoulders and Dawn soap help get it off of you at the end of the day…and five showers.”

That’s probably a perfect regimen for anyone who survived Herogasm, as well.