‘Grey’s Anatomy’ Star to Lead Hallmark’s Body Positivity Movie ‘Romance in Style’

Grey’s Anatomy‘s Jaicy Elliot has been tapped to lead Romance in Style, the upcoming original film for Hallmark.

The title is part of the Hallmark Channel’s “Fall Into Love” annual programming event and will feature Virgin River‘s Benjamin Hollingsworth along with model/designer Candice Huffine. Romance in Style centers around Ella (Elliot), a confident and passionate aspiring plus-size fashion designer who wants to make clothing for women like herself.

While working as a freelance seamstress at a high-profile fashion publication, she meets the handsome Derek (Hollingsworth), a “Prince of Publishing,” who is working on taking over the magazine business from his father. Pressed to learn about the fashion business, Derek enlists Ella’s help to show him the way.

Despite being from different worlds, Ella and Derek are drawn to one another the question is, can they work past their differences to overcome unexpected work obstacles and expectations of what makes a conventional couple? Can they prove that love can be found where you least expect it?

“I am so thrilled to be part of this new conversation we are currently having about self-acceptance and the positive spreading of that message,” said Elliot in a statement. “Hallmark is opening an important dialogue about female empowerment and breaking through the oh-so-thick ceiling of social misconceptions we have collectively built.”

Romance in Style conveys a body positivity message that Crown Media Family Networks is eager to get behind according to Executive Vice President of Programming, Hamilton Daly. “We are very excited to bring our viewers this movie that celebrates self-love and self-acceptance,” Daly said. “We are committed to a more diverse and inclusive slate of projects, so we are happy to share a story showing that love comes in all shapes and sizes.”

Elliot’s costar and body-positivity activist Huffine said, “When Hallmark Channel asked me if I wanted to be in a movie that is geared towards women who love fashion and embraces body-positivity, it was an easy yes. I commend Hallmark Channel for making a movie that promotes body love and acceptance; I hope to see more!”

Romance in Style is executive produced by Joey Plager and Ellie Kanner, produced by Juliette Hagopian, co-produced by Michael Shepard, and Elli Nakamichi serves as an associate producer. Stay tuned for more on the title as Romance in Style continues to take shape at Hallmark.

Romance in Style, Movie Premiere, TBA, Hallmark Channel