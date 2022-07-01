Just over a month after the first part of its fourth season debuted, Stranger Things is back to wrap things up (for now) in the Upside Down via a super-sized Volume 2, debuting on Netflix. Meanwhile, Prime Video is leaning more thriller than horror this week, as the streamer drops military drama The Terminal List starring Chris Pratt and based on the novel of the same name by Jack Carr. Meanwhile, USA Network and Peacock kick off a weekend full of live and tape-delayed coverage of the 109th Tour de France.

Netflix

Stranger Things

Season Finale

Who will live? Who will die? These are the big questions going into Volume 2 of Season 4, which concludes with two super-sized episodes clocking in at nearly four hours total. Volume 1 left off on a major cliffhanger as Nancy (Natalia Dyer) was under new villain Vecna’s (Jamie Campbell Bower) spell, trapped in the Upside Down. Here’s hoping the rest of the Hawkins kids can band together to save her!

Justin Lubin/Amazon Studios

The Terminal List

Series Premiere

This series adaptation of the hit Jack Carr novel is helmed by acclaimed director Antoine Fuqua. The thriller follows Navy SEAL James Reece (Chris Pratt), who, upon returning home after his platoon is ambushed, discovers a powerful conspiracy that threatens him and his loved ones.

Last Night in Soho

Movie Premiere

Director Edgar Wright’s (Sean of the Dead, Baby Driver) psychological thriller follows a fashion design student (Thomasin McKenzie) who finds herself transported to London in the Swinging Sixties. There, she becomes entwined in the seemingly glamorous but secretly sinister life of an aspiring singer (Anya Taylor-Joy).

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Tour de France

The world’s most prestigious road cycling race begins its tour, actually getting started in, well, not France but Copenhagen, Denmark. Over three weeks, the competition will journey through the mountains, towns, and countryside of France, covering approximately 2,079 miles, and including stages in Belgium and Switzerland.

On the Stream: