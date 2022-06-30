‘Quantum Leap’ Reboot: NBC Reveals More Plot Details

The upcoming reboot of the popular 1990s sci-fi drama Quantum Leap is set to premiere on NBC on September 19 and the network has shared more details on what to expect from the series’ plotline.

Based on the original sci-fi series created by Donald P. Bellisario, the new series takes place 30 years after Dr. Sam Beckett stepped into the Quantum Leap accelerator and vanished. Now, a new team, led by Dr. Ben Seong (Raymond Lee), has been brought together to restart the project in the hopes of understanding the mysteries behind the machine and the man who created it.

The latest synopsis expands on the above, stating, “Everything changes, however, when Ben makes an unauthorized leap into the past, leaving the team behind to solve the mystery of why he did it.” Ben is joined on his journey by decorated Army veteran Addison (Caitlin Bassett), appearing in the form of a hologram that only Ben can see and hear.

Herbert “Magic” Williams (Ernie Hudson) helms the highly confidential operation; a no-nonsense career military man, he knows that his bosses won’t be happy once they learn about the breach of protocol.

Filling out the rest of the team based at headquarters is Ian Wright (Mason Alexander Park), who runs the Artificial Intelligence unit “Ziggy,” and Jenn Chou (Nanrisa Lee), who heads up digital security for the project.

The series follows Ben as he leaps from life to life, correcting mistakes of the past. It becomes clear to the team that they are on a thrilling journey; however, Addison, Magic, Ian, and Jenn know that if they want to solve the mystery of Ben’s leap and bring him home, they must act quickly or risk losing him forever.

Steven Lilien and Bryan Wynbrandt (God Friended Me) will write and executive produce the series. Bellisario also serves as exec producer along with Martin Gero and Deborah Pratt. It is produced by Universal Television, with Lilien and Wynbrandt exec producing for their I Have an Idea! Entertainment, Bellisario for his Belisarius Productions, and Gero through Quinn’s House Productions.

Quantum Leap, Season 1, Premieres, Monday, September 19, NBC