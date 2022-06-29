‘Welcome to Plathville’ Stars Kim & Barry Plath Announce Separation

After 24 years of marriage, Welcome to Plathville stars Kim and Barry Plath are officially separating, describing the split as “the best choice for both of us.”

In a statement to People, the reality couple, who have 10 children, said, “After considerable thought and discussion, we have decided to end our marriage. While this was not an easy decision, we know it’s the best choice for both of us. We have been through many highs and lows in our 24 years of marriage, and as we navigate this new chapter in our lives, we will co-parent our amazing children.”

Kim and Barry’s marriage has been the focus of Season 4 of Welcome to Plathville, the TLC reality series that follows the couple as they raise their family on a 55-acre farm in Cairo, Georgia, hoping to instill their fundamentalist values and beliefs upon their children. As a result, the Plaths have largely abstained from modern entertainment, television, and technology.

On the Tuesday, June 28 episode, the cameras caught up with Kim and Barry as they decided to separate and live apart. “I can’t help but feel a little betrayed,” said Barry. “One thing I thought wouldn’t ever be shaken was us. Now it’s totally shaken up. It’s just really sad. It’s a tragedy.”

Barry remained hopeful that Kim would change her mind. “I look at her, and I see a woman who feels trapped,” he stated. “I have bought flowers and bought presents, but I’m still an optimist hoping that she’ll change.” However, Kim remained steadfast in her decision.

“I just feel like I’ve been hurt too much,” she told Barry. When he described her decisions as “selfish,” Kim responded, “Do you want me to stay knowing that I’m not happy?”