Alyssa Milano Talks Picking Nora Roberts’ Brain for Netflix’s ‘Brazen’

TV veteran Alyssa Milano leads Brazen, an adaptation of bestselling author Nora Roberts’ 1988 novel Brazen Virtue.

She plays Grace Miller, a mystery writer looking into her sister’s murder. Thanks to the help of a hot detective (Sam Page) and her own keen investigative skills, Grace uncovers a truth that is way wilder than fiction. The Who’s the Boss? alum (right) clues us in on the gig.

Even as Grace is grieving, she’s able to focus on hunting a killer and enjoy a little romance.

Alyssa Milano: Just like real life, you have your ups and downs. Finding purpose in grief is Grace’s superpower.

What makes her effective at her job?

So much of what drives Grace is her ability to think outside the box and think creatively.

Did you get to speak with Nora Roberts herself?

I did! I asked if there was something about Grace that’s not in the book that she wanted me to include. She said that Grace is a beer-and-pizza girl!

Brazen, Streaming now, Netflix