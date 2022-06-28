Who better to serve as guides for The Real Love Boat than a husband-and-wife team?

CBS has announced that Rebecca Romijn (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) and Jerry O’Connell (The Talk) will serve as co-hosts of the dating adventure series inspired by The Love Boat, the hit ’70s series that used Princess Cruises ships as its setting. The Real Love Boat premieres on Wednesday, October 5 and is part of the network’s all-reality night with Survivor and The Amazing Race.

“After years of consuming, arguing about and dissecting unscripted television, hosting a reality series where a group of singles look for love while aboard a Princess Cruise ship, seemed like a dream come true,” Romijn and O’Connell said in a statement. “When we heard it was aboard The Real Love Boat, that dream got an iconic theme song – ‘we promise something for everyone.’”

The Real Love Boat takes singles looking for love and puts the on a luxury cruise ship to sail the Mediterranean, with destination dates, challenges, and surprise singles testing couples’ compatibility and chemistry. Just like on the original scripted series, the indispensable crew members, including captain and cruise director, will play pivotal roles in the matchmaking and navigation of the romantic (and sometimes turbulent) waters ahead. They’ll be at sea for nearly one month, then the winning couple will dock in the final port and take home a cash prize and a trip courtesy of Princess Cruises.

The series is produced by Eureka Productions in association with Buster Productions. Chris Culvenor, Paul Franklin, Wes Dening, and Jay Bienstock executive produce for Eureka.

