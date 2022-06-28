NCIS: Hawai’i began production on its second season the same way as its first: with a traditional Hawaiian blessing on the sound stages in Oahu.

The blessing is in honor of the drama’s host Hawaiian culture, and the ceremony was held in line with the series’ overall filming COVID safety protocols. Check out photos above and below.

Series stars Vanessa Lachey, Alex Tarrant, Noah Mills, Jason Antoon, Yasmine Al-Bustami, and Tori Anderson, as well as the producers and the crew, participated. Kahu (Officiant) Kordell Kekoa officiated the ceremony, which included traditional royal maile leis, Oli Aloha (welcoming chant), and Pule Ho’oku’u (closing prayer). To honor the series returning for its second season, the ceremony centered around “hana hou,” which translates to “work new” and “do it again!”

NCIS: Hawai’i was the #1 new drama for the 2021-2022 season. Its first season ended with Lucy and Kate reuniting. “We’re going to live in the space of what does their relationship look like? At the beginning of the season, we’re really just focusing on that. What is it that they want from a relationship and how does that get embodied in our television show?” executive producer Jan Nash told TV Insider.

“We want to keep learning more about these characters. We want to keep discovering what their strengths and weaknesses are. We want to keep figuring out how to make them richer, fuller characters for the audience, and that will inform the cases,” she added about Season 2.

NCIS: Hawai’i, Season 2 Premiere, Monday, September 19, 10/9c, CBS