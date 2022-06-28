‘Mom’ Star Kristen Johnston Joins HBO’s ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3

Kristen Johnston, who played recovering addict Tammy Diffendorf on CBS sitcom Mom, is joining the cast of HBO‘s The Righteous Gemstones for the upcoming third season.

As first reposted by Variety, Johnston will play the character of May-May Montgomery, who is said to have a history with the Gemstone family. Further details about her character are not yet known. Johnston joins previously announced new cast member Steve Zahn (The White Lotus) for the third season of the hit comedy series.

The Righteous Gemstones revolves around a dysfunctional family of televangelists and stars Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam DeVine, Cassidy Freeman, Tony Cavalero, Tim Baltz, Skyler Gisondo, and Walton Goggins. It was picked up for a nine-episode third season back in January.

Pretty psyched about this, plus they spelled my name right 😍 ‘Righteous Gemstones’ Season 3 Adds Kristen Johnston (EXCLUSIVE) – Variety https://t.co/QtmS2Xr3kS — kristen johnston (@thekjohnston) June 27, 2022

Johnston is known for her roles in popular sitcoms, including Sally Solomon in NBC’s 3rd Rock from the Sun, which earned her two Emmy awards, and Tammy on CBS’ Mom. She’s also starred in series such as ER, Ugly Betty, The Exes, and Daytime Divas. Her most recent TV appearance came as The Widow Evelyn Higgins in the HBO Max period comedy Our Flag Means Death.

She has also appeared in several films, including Small Town Wisconsin, Bride Wars, Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me, Bad Parents, Lovesick, and The Wedding Year.

The Righteous Gemstones was created by McBride, who previously helmed the HBO comedies Eastbound and Down and Vice Principals. McBride serves as director and an executive producer, alongside Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, John Carcieri, Jeff Fradley, Brandon James, and Jonathan Watson.

The Righteous Gemstones, Season 3, TBA, HBO