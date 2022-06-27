Bookmark this page, because TV Insider is providing you with a handy weekly list. With so much on TV — including new and standout episodes in primetime, streaming premieres, movies, and specials — we’re hoping to make it a bit easier for you to keep track of everything you don’t want to miss. Every Monday, on our Shows page, we keep track of the 25 shows that excite us for the week ahead. Read on for what to watch the week of June 27-July 3.

After Only Murders in the Building‘s fun Season 1 ended with Charles (Steve Martin), Oliver (Martin Short), and Mabel (Selena Gomez) being arrested, we can’t wait to see what’s in store in Season 2 (June 28 on Hulu), making it an easy pick to top our list. Also on streaming this week, Chris Pratt’s James Reece is searching for answers in Prime Video’s The Terminal List (July 1), based on Jack Carr’s best-selling novel.

Westworld (July 3 on HBO) remains in our Top 3 (slipping down just one spot from #1 last week), especially after the mysterious introduction of James Marsden back onto the show and the other events of the Season 4 premiere. Meanwhile, over on Showtime, the first season of The Man Who Fell to the Earth, about an alien learning what it means to be human, is coming to an end (July 3).

Plus, TV heads to the UK this week, with the oldest tennis tournament, Wimbledon, taking place through July 10 (ESPN), and The Late Late Show with James Corden featuring a week of special broadcasts (June 27-30, CBS). Guests include President Joe Biden, Vin Diesel, Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, Lizzo, John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, and Tessa Thompson.

Also returning to the list from last week are: Love Island UK (was #3), Loot (was #5), and The Chi (was #8).