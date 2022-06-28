‘Only Murders in the Building,’ Journalists an ‘Endangered’ Species, ‘Superman & Lois’ Finale, Cristela Alonzo on Netflix

Comedy legends Steve Martin and Martin Short return for a second season of Hulu’s mystery-comedy Only Murders in the Building, with millennial sidekick Selena Gomez the immediate prime suspect in another murder. Ronan Farrow produces a documentary about the precarious state of journalists in an age of misinformation and distrust. Chaos reigns in the Season 2 finale of Superman & Lois. Comic Cristela Alonzo performs her second Netflix stand-up special.

Hulu

Only Murders in the Building

Season Premiere

“They were wrong,” Martin Short crows as has-been theater director Oliver Putnam. “[I] can get arrested in this town—and oh baby, does that feel wonderful!” It is indeed wonderful to see him and fellow comic legend Steve Martin (as Charles, a washed-up former TV cop) back in action, with Selena Gomez providing millennial snark, in the second season of the delightful mystery-comedy. Mabel (Gomez) is the immediate prime suspect when her knitting needle is found sticking out of odious board president Bunny Folger (Jayne Houdyshell), but soon they’re all once again digging through the secrets of the iconic Arconia apartment building to see justice done—while reaping fame and notoriety with their true-crime podcast. The season opens with back-to-back episodes, the rest following weekly.

Endangered

Documentary Premiere 9/8c

This just in: With Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Ronan Farrow as executive producer, Oscar nominees Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing present an unsettling documentary that follows journalists in Mexico City, São Paulo, Brazil and the U.S. as they struggle to speak truth to power in a climate of rampant misinformation and hostility from world leaders and increasingly skeptical citizens. As if the economic struggles in today’s newsrooms weren’t enough, now these reporters and photojournalists find themselves center stage in a culture war.

Bettina Strauss/The CW

Superman & Lois

Season Finale 8/7c

In the epic conclusion of Season 2’s two-part finale, Smallville becomes ground zero for global chaos when Ally Allston’s (Rya Kihlstedt) plot to merge the multiple universes into one threatens all of mankind. While Superman/Clark (Tyler Hoechlin) and Lois (Elizabeth Tulloch) do their best to save the multiverse, her dad General Lane (Dylan Walsh) attempts to put all of the madness in perspective. And to remind fans this is all part of the Arrowverse, expect a last-minute visit from Arrow alum John Diggle (David Ramsey).

Beth Dubber/Netflix

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy

Special

In her second stand-up comedy special for the streamer, Alonzo (who too-briefly starred in her own self-titled sitcom in 2014-15) reflects on life in her 40s, including a memorable first-time visit to her ob/gyn.

Inside Tuesday TV: