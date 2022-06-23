James Corden Reveals Star-Studded ‘Late Late Show’ London Lineup

The Late Late Show is visiting London next week for the first time in three years, and James Corden is bringing out the big-name guests for his return to his home country.

As announced on the official Late Late Show Twitter account on Thursday, June 23, the upcoming London episodes will feature guests including President Joe Biden, Fast and the Furious star Vin Diesel, and pop superstars Billie Eilish, Ed Sheeran, and Lizzo.

Biden will appear in the show’s “Take a Break” segment, which sees Corden take on the role of assistant to the President of the United States, among other duties. Meanwhile, Grammy Award winner Lizzo will feature on the latest edition of “Carpool Karaoke,” performing her new single in addition to some of her previous hit records.

Speaking to Variety about his segment with Biden, the late-night host said, “It’s kind of crazy the level of access that we had. We really spent a day there filming everywhere. We filmed in the press room, the Oval Office, the kitchen, the hallways. And I have to say, everybody that we dealt with was really amazing.”

As for his “Carpool Karaoke” session with Lizzo, Corden stated that her music is “made for that segment,” noting, “They’re all the songs that we sing along in the car to anyway. So to be in there with Lizzo, singing along to those songs is quite extraordinary.”

He added, “I’ve been lucky enough to spend a bit of time with her socially. And the best thing I could say about her is she’s exactly the same person when the cameras are switched on as when you happen to bump into each other.”

Other guests scheduled for next week’s shows include John Boyega, Jamie Dornan, David Harbour, Alanis Morissette, Sam Smith, and Tessa Thompson. This will mark the Late Late Show‘s fourth time in the U.K. and will also be Corden’s last trip with the show before he ends his late-night run next year.

“It’s not really tinged with sadness,” Corden told Variety. “It’s a huge undertaking to do such a thing, and it’s amazing for the team. It’s so great for all of us to be able to travel like this, and there’s always a great amount of excitement when we go into these weeks.”